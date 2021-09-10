Paralympian Praveen Kumar gets hero’s welcome in GB Nagar

Tokyo Paralympic silver medallist Praveen Kumar was accorded a hero’s welcome on Friday as he returned home in Jewar’s Govindgarh village. The 18-year-old clinched the medal in the men’s high jump (T-64 category) on September 3.

While Kumar had landed in Delhi on Tuesday, he was busy attending various felicitation events. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

On Friday, a host of his well-wishers, including city residents and childhood friends, gathered at the DND toll plaza to welcome him to Gautam Budh Nagar.

“I am overwhelmed by the love and support shown to me by the people of Gautam Budh Nagar, especially from Jewar. I hope I can continue to make people proud with my achievements in future too,” said Kumar, who plays with a weaker left leg, an impairment that he was born with.

“I met my parents and siblings after five months as I was training at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Staidum. I have dedicated the medal to my parents as it is because of them that I achieved this feat.”

Kumar’s family was eagerly waiting for his arrival.

“As soon as my son entered the village, hundreds of people came to congratulate him or take selfies with him. It took him at least 15 minutes just to reach home after entering the village that usually takes two minutes by car. I am very proud of my son and seeing the love being showered on him has made me very emotional,” said father Amarpal Singh who is a farmer.

The Jewar boy was accompanied by his coach Dr Satyapal.

A residents’ group in Greater Noida called Active Citizen Team also felicitated the Paralympian. “Kumar’s victory has inspired the youth of the region to create history and has also taught everyone the importance of sports,” said Harinder Bhati, a member of the group.

At a ceremony organised in Govindgarh, GB Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and police commissioner Alok Singh congratulated the athlete.

“Kumar is an inspiration to children of Jewar as well as the country who want to pursue their dreams. He has shown us how we can overcome our shortcomings with hardwork and dedication. The felicitation event for him was attended by hundreds of people from his village as well as nearby areas,” said MLA Singh.