Parking rates reduced at Noida’s Sector 18 market
Noida: The Noida authority on Saturday reduced the parking rates for multi-level as well as surface parking at Sector 18, following persistent demands from traders and shoppers visiting the area.
Authority officials informed that there are 34 surface parking lots in Noida’s Sector 18 market that can accommodate around 750 four-wheelers and 500 two-wheelers, while the multi-level parking can accommodate 3,000 vehicles at a time.
Four-wheelers and two-wheelers will now be charged ₹20 and ₹10 respectively for parking for 30 minutes. For parking up to four hours, they will be charged ₹50 and ₹25 respectively.
Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari said that the rates were revised after demand from residents and traders from the market association.
“We found that some people come to the market for a brief time and leave within minutes. They don’t want to pay for two hours. We have now revised the charges and brought the minimum parking duration to 30 minutes and the rates are also lower,” Maheshwari said.
Earlier, the authority charged ₹50 for four-wheelers and ₹25 for two-wheelers for two hours, which was the minimum rate. For up to four hours, the rate was ₹150 for four-wheelers and ₹75 for two-wheelers.
The authority has also reduced the rates of monthly passes for surface parking. Till now, the monthly passes cost ₹5,000 and ₹2,500 for four-wheelers and two wheelers respectively. This has been reduced to ₹4,000 and ₹2,000 now.
The president of Sector 18 market association, SK Jain said, “This is a welcome step and we hope that it will also help in increasing footfall in the market. It is a huge relief for shoppers as well as shop owners and staff. We hope that the same rates continue when the parking contract is renewed and fresh tenders are invited.”
-
Centre gave strong message by transferring IAS couple, says Anurag Thakur
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the action against the IAS couple was to give a strong message that such facilities are only meant for sportspersons. IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga made the authorities of the Thyagraj Stadium vacate the stadium so that they could walk their dog, were transferred to distant places after the central government's intervention. The minister said athletes should get preference for using the stadium.
-
Irked by its bark, man shoots at dog in Jewar
Noida: A man allegedly shot at his neighbour's pet dog in Jewar on Thursday night. According to police, the suspect got infuriated when the dog started barking at him around 9:30pm, when he was returning home. The owner of the dog is getting it treated at a vet clinic while a complaint has been registered against the suspect, police said. The incident took place in Neemka village under Jewar police station limits.
-
Three held for performing bike stunts on road in Noida
Noida: Three suspects were arrested by personnel from Sector 63 police station on Saturday for performing motorcycle stunts on roads. The suspects, all in their early 20s, are residents of Ghaziabad but were performing the stunts in Noida's Sector 63 on Thursday. A video of their act had gone viral on social media platforms, police said. Such stunt videos are posted on social media with an objective of attracting fame and gaining followers, said police.
-
YEIDA CEO check road safety arrangements on Yamuna Expressway
CEO Arun Vir Singh along with other officials visited Yamuna Expressway on Friday to check the road safety arrangements that have been done by the concessionaire along the entire stretch. The IIT Delhi had conducted a safety audit of the stretch about three years ago and recommended 13 points to ensure safety along the 165Km-long Yamuna Expressway. Singh along with other officials of Yamuna Authority and Jaypee Infratech Ltd inspected the works.
-
Fire breaks out at ATM in Noida, no one hurt
Noida: A massive fire broke out at an ATM on Dadri Road in Bhangel, late on Friday night. Fire department officials said the flames spread and engulfed the building, where the ATM kiosk is located. No one was injured in the incident, officials added. Chief fire officer, Arun Kumar Singh, Gautam Budh Nagar district informed that the ATM was completely gutted and a possible short circuit led to the fire.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics