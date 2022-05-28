Parking rates reduced at Noida’s Sector 18 market

Noida: The Noida authority on Saturday reduced the parking rates for multi-level as well as surface parking at Sector 18, following persistent demands from traders and shoppers visiting the area.

Authority officials informed that there are 34 surface parking lots in Noida’s Sector 18 market that can accommodate around 750 four-wheelers and 500 two-wheelers, while the multi-level parking can accommodate 3,000 vehicles at a time.

Four-wheelers and two-wheelers will now be charged ₹20 and ₹10 respectively for parking for 30 minutes. For parking up to four hours, they will be charged ₹50 and ₹25 respectively.

Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari said that the rates were revised after demand from residents and traders from the market association.

“We found that some people come to the market for a brief time and leave within minutes. They don’t want to pay for two hours. We have now revised the charges and brought the minimum parking duration to 30 minutes and the rates are also lower,” Maheshwari said.

Earlier, the authority charged ₹50 for four-wheelers and ₹25 for two-wheelers for two hours, which was the minimum rate. For up to four hours, the rate was ₹150 for four-wheelers and ₹75 for two-wheelers.

The authority has also reduced the rates of monthly passes for surface parking. Till now, the monthly passes cost ₹5,000 and ₹2,500 for four-wheelers and two wheelers respectively. This has been reduced to ₹4,000 and ₹2,000 now.

The president of Sector 18 market association, SK Jain said, “This is a welcome step and we hope that it will also help in increasing footfall in the market. It is a huge relief for shoppers as well as shop owners and staff. We hope that the same rates continue when the parking contract is renewed and fresh tenders are invited.”