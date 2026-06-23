Plaster falls from Greater Noida housing society, residents raise safety concerns

Greater Noida: Large chunks of plaster allegedly fell from the parking area of a residential tower at the Ajnara Homes society in Sector 16B in Greater Noida on Sunday evening. The society’s management, however, said that the plaster was removed as part of precautionary measures. (HT Photo)

The society’s management, however, said that the plaster was removed as part of precautionary measures.

The incident has renewed concerns about structural safety and maintenance of high-rise residential societies, particularly with the onset of the monsoon and strong winds.

Talking to HT, residents said the plaster fell in the parking area and incidents of falling plaster have become a recurring problem in their society. “Plaster often falls off the buildings. With rains and strong winds, such incidents are likely to become more frequent,” said Dinker Pandey, a resident.

Residents also referred to a notice issued by the Greater Noida Authority on March 25, 2025, directing high-rise societies to conduct structural audits. “Get the structural audit of all the high-rise towers within three months and ensure that the authority is informed about the findings,” the notice stated. Residents alleged that no such audit has been carried out despite the directive.

However, society management said the plaster was intentionally removed as a precaution. “Whenever we notice that a portion of plaster is likely to fall, we remove it in a controlled manner to ensure that no resident gets injured,” said Rajendar Kumaria, estate manager, Ajnara Homes society.

A Greater Noida authority official said,“If an issue such as falling plaster is brought to the builder’s notice, an audit is usually conducted. Such audits can cost around ₹25 lakh to ₹30 lakh.”

Prabhat Shankar, senior manager-in-charge, Greater Noida authority, said technical deficiencies during construction could lead to such incidents.

Earlier this month, a 46-year-old man died in Greater Noida West after a piece of plaster allegedly fell from a high-rise building and struck him while he was on a motorcycle. He lost control and crashed into an aluminium mesh.

On May 26, a domestic helper working at Sector 107, Noida, was severely injured after a large piece of concrete allegedly fell from the upper floor of a residential tower.