Police, citizens oppose location of foot over-bridge near Metro station
The traffic police and citizens of Noida have opposed to the location of foot overbridge (FOB) proposed to come up near the Mamura Metro station on the Blue Line. The traffic police has suggested that it be built in front of U-Flex, a suggestion seconded by residents who said installing the bridge anywhere else would defeat the purpose as no one will use it.
Currently, hundreds of pedestrians, especially those who alight at the metro station, risk their lives daily by weaving through the fast-moving traffic to reach the opposite side. The citizens have been demanding a foot bridge at the spot for long and finally, this year, the Noida authority started work on the foot overbridge.
“It was only when the work started that we saw that the foot bridge is being built towards the Ghaziabad side, where pedestrians will not use it. If the authority wants this FOB to be beneficial for pedestrians, then it should be built opposite U-Flex,” said Amit Gupta, a member of social group of citizens called the Progressive Community Foundation. It was this organisation that had demanded an FOB at the spot.
A traffic police inspector said on condition of anonymity, “We had suggested to the Noida authority that the FOB be built between U-Flex and Mamura Village, because if it is installed further ahead, then pedestrians won’t use it as most don’t have the habit of walking a long distance just to use the FOB. Instead of changing the site, it should be built at the spot that we had suggested as anywhere else, it will serve no purpose,” said traffic inspector Noida police, requesting anonymity.
“Most office-goers work in sector 59 MNCs and factories and stay in Mamura. They need to daily cross the road on the way to and from office as well as Metro commuters. During peak hours, the congestion is so thick that the entire Noida-Ghaziabad stretch witness long snarls,” said Manish Soni, a commuter.
“The Noida authority will look into the issues raised by the commuters and the traffic police about the location of the foot over bridge. We will take an appropriate decision in the interest of pedestrians and commuters,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty, Noida authority.
Patients in Delhi who tested positive for BA.5 did not have severe symptoms
New Delhi: As Delhi reported the first cases of the Omicron BA.5 variant of coronavirus, doctors from the hospitals where those infected with the new sub-lineage have been admitted said the patients did not exhibit any unique symptoms, and the disease was not severe. There is no need to panic as this sub-lineage, even though more transmissible, is not known to cause severe infection, increased hospitalisations or deaths, they said.
Udaipur killing: VHP, Bajrang Dal demand gallows for the killers
New Delhi: Members of the Delhi unit of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad held a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, demanding capital punishment for the two men who killed a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, even as the Delhi Police said gatherings were not allowed in the New Delhi area as section 144 was in force there.
Delhi govt extends free ration scheme till September
New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended its free ration scheme till September 30, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The free scheme was launched after the lockdown imposed due to the Covid pandemic to help people without livelihood options. The Delhi government has been supplying ration for free to almost 7.3 million citizens since April 2020.
Mundka fire: Last victim laid to rest
The mortal remains of Geeta Devi, one of the 27 victims of the May 13 fire at a Mundka CCTV assembling unit, were cremated on Wednesday. The police had to conduct DNA tests on the bodies the 27 people who died in the blaze in Mundka, one of the most deadly fire incidents in Delhi, since they were charred beyond recognition. She used to do odd jobs too survive.
To promote kitchen gardens, Delhi govt takes up ‘smart urban farming’
To promote green jobs in the capital, the Delhi cabinet on Wednesday approved the 'smart urban farming' initiative, through which it aims to popularise rooftop farming, both for self consumption and as an entrepreneurship venture, officials in the know of the development said.
