Police register second FIR against the promoter of local news portal for forging signatures

Noida police on Tuesday registered a second FIR against the promoter of a local news portal and his associates for allegedly forging signatures and making a relief fund for journalists to fraudulently earn money, said senior officers on Tuesday. A case under section 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 336(3) (forgery), 340(2) (forging electronic documents), 316(5) (criminal breach of trust), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Naya Sanhita was registered at Sector 20 police station. (Representational image)

“Suspect Pankaj Parashar, owner of local news portal “Tricity Today”, Rinku Yadav, former vice-president of Noida media club, and unidentified suspects, and members of Noida media club, were booked for allegedly forging documents and cheating many following a complaint on Tuesday,” said Noida police in a statement.

“A case under section 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 336(3) (forgery), 340(2) (forging electronic documents), 316(5) (criminal breach of trust), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Naya Sanhita was registered at Sector 20 police station,” the police statement said.

“Parashar, his associates, and members of the Noida media club, allegedly forged signatures of journalists to pass several schemes. In one of the schemes, they allegedly opened a relief fund for journalists to fraudulently earn huge sums,” said a senior police officer who part of the investigation, asking not to be named.

“They were using the same modus operandi to pass schemes related to the Noida media club. A journalist, who did wish to be identified, and a part of Noida media club approached police with a complaint against Parashar and others,” the officer said.

Notably, Parashar found himself in police custody after a Greater Noida-based property dealer approached Beta 2 police and filed an extortion complaint against him. Police booked Prashar and his associates, Avadesh Sisodia and Dev Sharma, on charges of extorting ₹10 lakh from the businessman, of which ₹6.3 lakh was recovered by police.

Following their arrest, the Noida police on January 30 booked them under the Gangster Act. Further investigation is underway in that case as well.