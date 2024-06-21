Power demand up 44-66% this summer in Ghaziabad

With temperatures soaring in northwest India, the Ghaziabad electricity department officials estimate that the power demand in the district has shot up by around 44% to 66% compared to the corresponding period last year. Residents in the trans-Hindon areas said that power outages due to high demand and local faults have almost doubled this season. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials of the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) said the overall demand this season has remained at about 1,500 megawatts (mw) to 1,600 mw against 1,200 mw to 1,300 mw last year.

“The increase in demand this season has been due to extreme temperatures. Due to this, local faults and breakdowns have also increased, as the distribution system remains stressed due to high demand. We have deployed teams, including night-patrolling teams, to cater to faults and breakdowns,” said Neeraj Swaroop, chief engineer (distribution), PVVNL, Ghaziabad city.

The city areas, according to officials, have 40 distribution sub-stations (of 33kv each) while the trans-Hindon areas comprising Sahibabad, Indirapuram, Vaishali, etc., have 60 sub-stations.

“In trans-Hindon, we have rostering of about 30 minutes due to increased demand this season. The demand for trans-Hindon has increased between 45% to 50% compared to last summer. Presently, we are catering to a demand of 575 mw against 400mw last season,” said another PVVNL officer from the trans-Hindon zone.

Residents said that power outages due to high demand and local faults have almost doubled this season.

“Last year there were outages for two to three hours a day. But this year, the outages last for about five to six hours. Due to high temperatures, the dependency on air-conditioners, and inverters has also increased. This has doubled our expenses,” said Jugal Jishor, a resident of Shalimar Garden.

Others in the trans-Hindon area said electricity bills this year also shot through the roof. “Last year, my monthly electricity bill was about ₹3,000 per month in summer. This year, I paid about ₹7,500 due to regular usage of ACs and home coolers. The continuous running of ACs is inevitable. Otherwise, the house seems like a furnace,” said BK Pandey, a resident of Vaishali.