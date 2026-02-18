Pregnant woman found dead inside house; FIR against in-laws

A 23-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly found dead inside her house in Khoda on Sunday evening, police said, adding that the woman’s family has registered a complaint against the in-laws and her husband on charges of dowry death.The husband is currently on the run. Neighbours also said the woman’s husband was at home till Sunday evening, and fled afterwards, the ACP said.

According to police, the woman was married for about two-and-half years and lived with her husband and a one-year-old daughter. At around 10pm on Sunday, neighbours heard the daughter crying in the house, when they saw the door was open and found the woman lying on the floor inside.

Police said they also found a piece of cloth hanging from the iron girder on the ceiling, which suggested possibilities that she hung herself.

“The autopsy revealed that the woman died late on Saturday night. Police received information from neighbours around 10pm on Sunday after they heard the girl crying. She was clinging to the woman lying on the floor,” Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of the Indirapuram circle, told HT.

“During initial investigation, it appeared that the husband of the deceased was with the body till Sunday evening. But he did not inform the police. We informed the woman’s parents and an FIR was registered against her husband and nine in-laws for dowry death,” the ACP added.

On the basis of her father’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Khoda police station under BNS sections 85 (husband and his relatives subjecting married woman to cruelty), 80(2) (dowry death), and under provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

“My daughter was four months pregnant, and she lived with her husband and minor child in Khoda. She got married about two-and-half years ago, and her in-laws had been demanding to bring more dowry. They often used to beat her and harass her. On February 15, we came to know that they killed my daughter,” the woman’s father said in the FIR.