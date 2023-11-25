Present Lift Act in winter session of assembly, Jewar MLA writes to minister

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh on Saturday wrote to the state power minister AK Sharma urging him to present the Lift and Escalators Safety Bill in the upcoming session of the assembly. On August 3, a 73-year-old woman succumbed to injuries after a lift she was travelling in malfunctioned, at a high rise society in Sector 137, Noida. (PTI)

A copy of the letter was also marked to the chief minister Yogi Adityanath and additional chief secretary (power) Mahesh Gupta, Singh told media persons.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh has no law to govern the installation, operation or maintenance of lifts/elevators. The need for such a regulations was felt -- especially in the National Capital Region (NCR) cities, where thousands of people living in high-rise complexes that rely entirely on lifts -- as several cases of people getting trapped in elevators took place in the past.

On September 15, a service lift malfunctioned at an under construction site in Greater Noida West, leading to the death of nine daily wagers.

With winter session of the assembly is set to begin on November 28, and MLA Singh has urged the minister to present the Bill in the assembly.

“The absence of a dedicated Lift and Escalator Safety Act has been a notable gap in our legislative framework, leading to increased safety risks for our citizens. Due to the absence of such a regulation, companies installing lifts and people associated with these are often negligent. As a result, many people die in lift accidents in NCR. Therefore, the public is demanding immediate implementation of the Act in Uttar Pradesh,” Singh said in his letter.

He further said, “This Act should aim to establish clear guidelines and standards for the installation, maintenance, and regular inspection of lifts and escalators.”

Earlier on August 11, state power minister AK Sharma informed the assembly in Lucknow that the promulgation of the Lift Act in Uttar Pradesh was in the process.

Singh said, “In this regard, I have had discussions with the top officials of the state, including power minister AK Sharma. I have high hopes that the Bill will be passed in the assembly session starting Tuesday.”

Founder of the Federation of Apartment Owners Association and Ghaziabad resident Alok Kumar had filed a PIL in 2015, seeking directions from the state to formulate and implement comprehensive regulations for the safe installation, maintenance, and licensing of lifts and escalators in private and government buildings.

Kumar said residents hope that after years of struggle, the Bill will be finally implemented.

“We have been fighting to get this Act since a long time, and several people have lost their lives in the meantime in lift accidents. We hope now the government will take it seriously and finally implement the Act in the state,” he said.