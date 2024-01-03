Properties of gangsters worth 100 crore sealed by Greater Noida police

A day after the Greater Noida police invoked charges under the Gangster Act against 16 people, including an alleged gangster and scrap dealer based in Greater Noida — Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kana, 42, — police on Wednesday sealed properties worth nearly ₹100 crore. HT Image

Kana was earlier booked by the Noida Police under charges of gangrape on a complaint by a 25-year-old woman, they added.

According to deputy Commissioner of police (Greater Noida zone) Saad Miya Khan, police also took action against two of Kana’s associates and raided two factories — Sri Krishna Steel and Prime Processing tools in Beta-2 area and Ecotech-1 area, respectively.

Police seized two scrap laden trucks, 20 empty trucks, three motorcycles, 10 computers/printers were found at the sites while the factories have been sealed for further investigation, said DCP Khan. “The amount of the sealed items including the two factories is nearly ₹100 crores,” he added.

According to police, the gang is accused of coercing industrialists into giving tenders to Prime Pressing Tools, and threatening them against signing contracts with anyone else for managing scrap and iron rods.

The properties of the absconding suspects are being identified by police, the officer added.

“Once sealed, police will further investigate how these properties and goods were acquired. If they are found to be acquired through illegal means, they will be attached under the provisions of Section 14 of the Gangster Act,” said Khan. “Teams have been deployed to nab Kana and further investigations into his properties is being carried out,” said DCP Khan.