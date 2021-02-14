IND USA
Protesting farmers light candles on second anniversary of Pulwama terror attack
noida news

Protesting farmers light candles on second anniversary of Pulwama terror attack

Ghaziabad: The protesting farmers at the UP Gate on Sunday evening carried out a candlelight march in memory of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 in 2019
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:47 PM IST

Ghaziabad: The protesting farmers at the UP Gate on Sunday evening carried out a candlelight march in memory of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 in 2019. The farmers said that the event was held to symbolise that “jawan” (soldier) and “kisan” (farmer) are together and come from the same families.

The event was also organised to express solidarity with families of the farmers who died during the ongoing agitation, farmer leaders said.

“The candle march was held at the UP Gate for one hour in remembrance of our soldiers who got martyred during the Pulwama attack and also in remembrance of over 200 farmers who have died during the ongoing agitation. It is to show that farmers and soldiers are not different but sons of same families,” said Jagtar Singh Bajwa, a farmer leader from Uttarakhand who is also member of UP Gate farmers’ committee.

Forty CPRF personnel had lost their lives during the Pulwama attack.

Meanwhile, some farmer leaders also carried out their rallies to garner support in Haryana. The Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait, held a meeting with farmers at Indri in Karnal on Sunday.

Tikait said that they will not let the government sit in peace till the demands of farmers are met. “They will have to decide our issues while talking to our committee members. Till that time, we will not let the government sit in peace. The government has to give a guarantee of purchase on MSP as well as repeal the three new laws,” Tikait told the gathering while also claiming that the new laws will finish the public distribution system.

“Farmers should concentrate on their organisation and believe in the ‘gathbandhan’ (core committee of farmers talking to the government). There is not a single weak link in the core committee, which will decide our issues and farmers will abide by its decisions,” he said, adding that the panchayats will also be held in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

While returning to the UP Gate site, Tikait stopped at the Panipat toll plaza where he lit candles in memory of the Pulwama martyrs and also the farmers who died during the ongoing agitation.

“This is to remember our soldiers who got martyred on February 14 (2019) in Pulwama and also our farmers who died and got ‘martyred’ during the ongoing agitation and even those farmers who died during earlier agitations anywhere. It is to remember jawan and kisan as both come from same house,” Tikait said.

The farmers led by Rakesh Tikait are camping at the UP Gate since November 28 last year to press for repeal of three new farm laws and a new law on minimum support price. The last talks between the leaders of farmers’ unions and the government were held on January 22 and thereafter no talks are scheduled.

Close
Close
Close
Close
Close
Close
Close
Close
Close
Close
Close
Close
Close
Close
Close
Close
