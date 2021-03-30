Registry of flats resumes in Amrapali projects

Apartment owners are upbeat as the registry of flats in Amrapali housing projects resumed last week with Supreme Court-appointed receiver R Venkatramani at the helm.

On March 26, 27 flats were registered in Amrapali Eden Park in sector 50.

“The document verification is underway in multiple projects,” said Venkatramani. Officials said that these projects include Amrapali’s Sapphire, Silicon City and Princely Estate, among others. A team from the NBCC was assisting the court receiver’s team with the verification of allotment letters, payment slips, no dues certificates, possession certificates, among others.

According to the Noida authority, in all, 9,476 Amrapali units are up for registration.

“We are happy because the court receiver and NBCC is doing the needful for flat registration. We hope that the registry of remaining units will be executed soon,” said Rajat Agarwal apartment owner of Eden Park sector 50.

On July 23, 2019, the Supreme Court had appointed the court receiver to control the housing projects and carry out further activities, including the registration of ready flats, accepting money from buyers, selling unsold flats and dealing with the state-owned NBCC that has been directed to complete the remaining construction. Following orders from the Supreme Court the court receiver started documents verification of over 5000 apartment owners in housing projects including Sapphire-I in sector 45, II in sector 45, Princely Estate in sector 76, Silicon City in sector 76 and Platinum City in sector 119 before Covid 19 pandemic started last year. The flat registration that was started in January, 2020 had to halt due to pandemic restrictions.

“Now we have resumed the flat registry once again. Apartment owners can contact NBCC office set up at respective project site to seek any information about registry,” said court receiver.