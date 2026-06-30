Residents allege power disruption for 16 hours in Noida’s Sector 43

Noida: Responding to the allegations, UPPCL officials said a fault disrupted one of the transformers supplying electricity to a section of the locality. (HT Archive)

Residents of Sector 43 alleged their locality experienced a 16-hour power outage on Monday night and Tuesday due to transformer-related issues, causing inconvenience to several households during extreme heat.

Residents claimed that the problem has persisted for nearly two months, with the latest outage being the longest. The sector has around 140 households and a population of approximately 400-500 residents.

“The power went out around 10 pm on Monday and was restored around 2 pm on Tuesday after the transformer was replaced following multiple calls to the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). Repeated power disruptions have also affected electronic appliances in several homes,” said Deepak Sharma, president of the Sector 43 Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA).

Dr Ashish Dewan, a resident, said most households relied on inverters during the outage, while a few had solar panels.

“My house has solar panels, but they can power only a few essential appliances for about three to four hours, so prolonged disruptions remain a major issue. We also faced a four-hour-long power outage last Sunday,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, UPPCL officials said a fault disrupted one of the transformers supplying electricity to a section of the locality.

“Around 40-50 households connected to one transformer were affected. The rest of the sector continued to receive power supply. Electricity demand during the ongoing summer has been higher than anticipated, resulting in the transformer being overloaded,” said a senior UPPCL official, requesting anonymity.

The official added, “The transformer was still within its five-year warranty period and has now been replaced.”

In recent weeks, power outages have been a recurring concern in several parts of Noida, with residents of sectors 41, 11 and Kendriya Vihar Sector-51 also reporting prolonged electricity disruptions.