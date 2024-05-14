Residents demand repair of electric poles hit by dust storm

Noida: Days after the Delhi NCR region was hit by a dust storm accompanied by thunderstorms and rain, residents of Noida’s Sector 50 and 51 have pointed out the existing dangers posed by old and rusted electric poles, and the need to remove them in a timely manner. Residents say the poles’ issue has been persisting for a year wherein some polls have turned so rusted and fragile that they can call anytime, leading to any tragic incident. (HT Photo)

NOFAA (Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations) General Secretary Rajesh Sahay said that the issue has been persisting for a year wherein some polls have turned so rusted and fragile that they can call anytime, leading to any tragic incident, adding.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The danger even mounts when such storms strike,” he said, adding that almost 15 poles were in this situation and of these three to four fell in the recent storm.

Reportedly, a shuttering installed to repair a building in Sector 58, Noida blew off due to gusty winds.

Stating that although no major incident happened, the NOFAA representative said: “If the situation of the poles continues like that, anything can happen any day. At one time, one pole had started swaying. And that time too when we called the chief engineer of the Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), he took time to resolve the issue.”

Sahay shared that a complaint was made over telephone on Sunday at the office of Rajeev Mohan, chief engineer (Level-2) for Noida Zone at PVVNL. But the chief engineer’s office has sought two days’ time to resolve the issue.

“In case of an emergency like this, this should not happen and action should be taken at the earliest. It is an emergency and in Sector 51 and 50 the problem is more evident,” he said.

He alleged whenever the complaint is made to PVVNL, the general excuse given is funds crunch.

As NOFAA has 54 members across Gautam Budh Nagar, Sahay said that similar occurrences have been shared by their members such as in Sector 61, where four to five poles were reportedly in bad condition.

PVVNL Superintending Engineer Nand Lal assured that at least eight to nine new poles have been ordered for Sector 50 and 51, and they would be installed soon.

“We have ordered new electric poles and have yet to receive them. As soon as we do, we will install the new ones and get the old ones removed. We have already installed new polls in several sectors, and we will ensure that it gets installed here too,” the official said.