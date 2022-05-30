Residents of Greater Noida housing society protest against builder for safety lapses
Holding placards with slogans against the builder, over 150 residents of Supertech Ecovillage-2 in Greater Noida (West) held a protest on Sunday, demanding repair works in the housing society.
On May 24, two cousins — Siddharth Kumar (12) and Abheek alias Radhe Shekhar (10), had fallen from the shaft of the ninth floor of B-6 tower of the society and were grievously injured. Both the children are still undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 71.
Residents said that several safety issues still mar the society and similar mishaps are waiting to happen. DK Sinha, a resident of the society, alleged that the builder handed over the flat to homebuyers without completely finishing the construction work.
“There are 30 towers and 3,500 flats in the society but at least eight towers are still under construction. The shafts of the towers where work has been completed is covered with sturdy materials to prevent mishaps but the new ones where the possession has been given recently do not have quality work done,” Sinha said.
Manish Kumar, vice president of Noida Extension Flat Owners’ Welfare Association (NEFOWA) said that several protests have been staged by residents raising the issue of poor quality of work done by the builder. “The residents who have paid through their nose to afford their dream homes are being cheated by the builder as they have not delivered quality work. If the shaft door had been sturdy, the children would not have fallen in the first place,” he said.
Siddharth’s father Amit Kumar informed that his son will have a spinal surgery on Monday as his condition has not improved. He said that Abheek is recuperating and is on complete bed rest.
Kumar said that his family did not take part in the protest. “We are currently focused on the well-being of our children. We are not aware of any protest and have not taken part in it,” he said.
Kumar is a resident on the ninth floor of the B-6 tower of the housing society. There are a total of 30 towers in the society, each having 20 floors and eight of these towers are still under construction, which include the one where the accident took place.
On Wednesday, the Greater Noida authority issued a notice to Supertech, seeking a reply in three days on why the builder had given possession to the flat buyers without taking the completion certificate/occupancy certificate from the authority.
According to AK Arora, general manager (project), Greater Noida authority, a response from Supertech is yet to be received. “A decision on further action against the builder will be taken on Monday,” he said.
A representative of Supertech refused to comment on the matter.
-
Institute inquiry into coal crisis, scrap privatisation of power distribution in UTs: AIPEF to Centre
The All India Power Engineers Federation has demanded the Centre to institute an independent high-level inquiry into the coal crisis that has led to power shortage in the country and scrap the privatisation of power distribution in union territories, including Chandigarh. The federation alleged that the policies, including the import of coal formulated were aimed directly to benefit private companies, the statement said.
-
UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday. At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.
-
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
-
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
-
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics