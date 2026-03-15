Residents seek development of green spaces in Noida sectors 116–117
Residents of Noida's sectors 116 and 117 demand a public park to improve air quality and provide recreational space amid rapid urbanization.
NOIDA:Residents of sectors 116 and 117 in Noida have raised concerns over the lack of green spaces in the area and are pushing for the development of a public park on a vacant stretch between the two sectors, saying it could help improve air quality and provide much-needed recreational space.
The demand comes as rapid residential development in the surrounding sectors has significantly increased population density.
President of the Sector 117 residents’ welfare association and secretary of the Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA), Kosinder Yadav, said the sectors are urbanising rapidly, but with a lack of green cover.
“Sectors 117 and 116, along with nearby areas, have become densely populated with several high-rise societies, yet there is hardly any major green space available. Developing a park can enhance greenery and act as an oxygen zone for residents,” Yadav said.
“Children and the elderly have no choice but to walk along the roads,” he added.
Residents have suggested that the park be developed along the lines of Vedvan, a themed green space in Noida that focuses on landscaping, biodiversity and public recreation.
“A large park would give residents, especially children and elderly people, a safe outdoor space,” said Rajesh Sharma of Sector 116.
Another resident, Nishant Bansal, said, “Urban development isn’t just buildings. Sectors like 116 and 117 need community breathing spaces.”
Officials at the Noida authority confirmed that work on the park proposal is under consideration.
“The authority has been working on developing the proposed site under the direction of the chief executive officer. The plan is to develop a park on the lines of Vedvan, and a proposal is also being prepared for constructing a large and attractive pond within the park,” said general manager (civil), Noida authority, AK Arora.
According to the official, the project is currently under planning and will move forward once it receives approvals from senior authorities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMaria Khan
Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.Read More
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