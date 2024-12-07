Resolve farmers’ land related issues on priority: UP chief secy

GREATER NOIDA: In view of the recent agitation demanding 10% developed plots for farmers displaced by land acquisition, implementation of new legal benefits, and the adoption of recommendations by a state committee for farmer welfare, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on Saturday in a meeting emphasised on the need to resolve all grievances. The chief secretary, accompanied by director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, was presiding over the meeting participated by officials of the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), along with police and district administration officials at the Greater Noida authority office. (HT Photos)

The chief secretary, accompanied by director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, was presiding over the meeting participated by officials of the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), along with police and district administration officials at the Greater Noida authority office.

Singh directed the authorities to prepare comprehensive lists of farmers and ensure that they receive their due benefits without delay.

“The state government is committed to addressing farmers’ issues promptly and effectively. All three authorities must prepare comprehensive lists of farmers and ensure that their due benefits are provided without any delays. Cases related to eligibility determination, additional compensation, and leaseback agreements should be resolved on a priority. Camps should be set up in villages to expedite this process,” the chief secretary said as he warned officials against creating hurdles to address the issues.

“Identify staff or officials who are creating roadblocks in these matters. There will be zero tolerance for negligence in resolving farmers’ problems,” an official statement released after the meeting cited him as saying.

The meeting was convened under the directives of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

On the occasion, the DGP said: “Collaboration between the authorities and the police is essential to maintain order and ensure farmers’ grievances are addressed without disruptions. The administration will take decisive action against those attempting to create disturbances or block development initiatives.”

To be sure, Uttar Pradesh farmers protested for over 10 days in Gautam Budh Nagar over land acquisitions made by the government between 1997 and 2008. But they called off their agitation on Thursday following assurances from the Greater Noida authority that regular meetings would be held to address their issues on a priority.

The breakthrough came during a meeting involving farmers, led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) district president Mahendra Mukhiya, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, and Greater Noida authority additional CEOs Saumya Srivastava and Sunil Kumar Singh.

The protest, which began on November 25 outside the Noida authority office, saw farmers demanding the return of 10% of developed land and an increase in compensation rates for residential and commercial land by 64.7% to account for inflation.

On December 2, around 5,000 farmers from Gautam Budh Nagar and other parts of western Uttar Pradesh marched towards Delhi after an eight-day sit-in at the Delhi-Noida border.

Their protest targeted the land acquisition practices of the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway authorities, carried out to develop residential and commercial projects. The march was halted at Dalit Prerna Sthal, where an agreement was reached, marking an end to the demonstrations.