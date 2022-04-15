Road rage: Cabbie beats up bus driver on Yamuna Expressway, held
In an incident of road rage on Thursday, an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus driver was assaulted with a stick for allegedly not giving way to a cab driver on the Yamuna Expressway, said police, adding that the cab driver and his brother have been arrested in the case.
According to the police, the accused have been identified as Qasim (33) and his brother Raanu (31), both residents of Mehandipur Bangar village in Dankaur area.
“A complaint was received around 11.30am on our Twitter handle, with a video of the road rage incident attached. Our team took cognisance of the video and investigated the matter. We ascertained that the video was shot on the Yamuna Expressway, near the Formula One circuit, under the Dankaur police station area of Greater Noida,” Brij Nandan Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Greater Noida 3).
In the video, a public bus is seen moving beside a white passenger car (make and model unclear). The car inches closer to the bus and overtakes it, forcing the bus driver to halt. The bus passengers peer out the windows as two men get out of the car and approach the vehicle. The bus driver remains seated.
The men speak to the driver and suddenly appear agitated, probably provoked by something the driver said. One of them runs back to the car to look for something, while the other opens the door and yells at the driver. His companion returns with a long stick and hits the bus driver with it. The two men take turns to hit the driver, who is still seated inside. Bus passengers look on. The video shifts focus a couple of times to show the licence plates of the bus: “UP 32 L N 3720”. The camera returns to the men who are still yelling at the driver. The car from which the video is being shot moves forward, passing both the bus and the white car.
“The bus was full of passengers and was headed towards Mathura from Noida. Several people posted the video from their social media accounts, questioning the law and order situation in the state. Our team identified the culprits and arrested them,” the ACP said.
During interrogation, it was revealed that the two men assaulted the driver for not giving them way.
“The accused are taxi drivers and police have confiscated their car. A case will be registered against them on the basis of a compliant filed by the bus driver, Lokesh Singh, a native of Aligarh. Further investigations into the case are under way,” Singh said.
Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh has instructed officials to ensure that the cab driver’s licence gets suspended for “rash driving”.
The accused have been booked under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant), 353 (assaulting a public servant), 504 (intentional insult) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, officials said.
-
Cousin among three held for kidnap and murder of 10-year-old boy in Ghaziabad
The Ghaziabad police on Thursday arrested three persons on charges of kidnapping a 10-year-old boy for ransom from Khoda and later murdering him at a park in Noida's Sector 54 on April 11. Police said among those arrested is the cousin of the victim boy, who allegedly planned and executed the crime to extort ₹15 lakh from the boy's family. The police initially filed a missing persons complaint and launched an investigation.
-
Delhi water output to be amped up to around 1k million gallons per day this year
Amid unusually high temperatures this summer, the Delhi Jal Board is planning to increase the daily water production to approximately 1,000 million gallons per day (MGD) -- its highest ever -- mostly through groundwater sources to meet a water deficit of around 450MGD. A water stressed city, Delhi is estimated to have a water demand of 1,380 MGD based on the norms of per day water requirement of 60 gallons per person.
-
Zero rain at fault for spell of ‘poor’ air quality in Delhi
The lack of rain in Delhi since the last week of February is also impacting the city's pollution levels, with the air quality largely in the 'poor' category during the 45-day long dry spell, data from the Central Pollution Control Board shows. The Capital also recorded 19 'poor' air days in March and just 12 'moderate' days —where the AQI was between 101 and 200.
-
DDA plans to develop Rohini’s vacant plots
Almost four decades after developing Rohini as one of the three sub-cities in the national capital, the Delhi Development Authority has now decided to develop commercial spaces lying unused for years, and have initiated steps to appoint a consultant to carry out a study and prepare a detailed plan for the vacant land parcels.
-
Cooler evening in Delhi as dusty winds push temp down
The impact of a western disturbance brought isolated drizzle and dusty winds of speeds up to 40kmph on Thursday evening, even as windy conditions brought mercury below the 40-degree mark during the day. Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded a maximum of 39.4C on Thursday, three degrees above normal and 1.2 degrees lower than the 40.6C recorded the previous day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics