Three men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly firing in the air after a motorist travelling behind their vehicle honked to signal them to give way in Greater Noida’s Badalpur area on Monday, police said. Road rage: Three held for firing in air over honking in Greater Noida

A case of attempted murder was registered against five suspects at Badalpur police station, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining two accused, police said.

Officers said they recovered two illegal pistols, four countrymade pistols, 32 live cartridges, 127 empty cartridges and a Toyota Glanza car from the suspects’ possession.

“At around 7am on Monday, the five men were travelling in a Toyota Glanza when a driver behind them honked, asking for way in the Badalpur area. Angered by the honking, one of the occupants seated next to the driver got out of the vehicle and fired two shots in the air,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

“The suspects fled the spot after the firing. The incident was captured on video by the complainant, who later handed over the footage to police,” the officer added.

Police said teams were formed after the video surfaced, and the suspects were identified using the vehicle’s registration number.

“It was revealed that the suspects were returning to Dadri from Bulandshahr when the incident took place,” said Swatantra Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida).

The ADCP said, “Taking cognisance of the video, police registered a case under Sections 125 (act endangering life), 281 (rash driving), 109 (attempt to murder) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Badalpur police station. Three of the accused have been arrested, while efforts are underway to nab the remaining two.”

Investigation revealed that the car belonged to a neighbour of one of the suspects, who had allegedly borrowed it two days before the incident, police said.