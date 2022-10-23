Roommate held for murder of 30-year-old man in Noida

Noida: A 28-year-old man has been arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police for allegedly killing his roommate, following a heated argument at their rented accommodation in Sector 22, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on October 15, when the victim was found dead in his flat following which a probe was launched by the Sector 24 police station.

Earlier, police suspected that the deceased had fallen and hit his head after drinking alone at his home. However, post-mortem reports revealed that the victim was hit on the head with an object, which led to his death, police added.

According to the police, the suspect has been identified as Abhijeet Singh, a native of Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in E-block of Sector 22.

“On Sunday (October 16), we received information about a man found dead at his rented accommodation in Sector 22, following which a team from Sector 24 police station was sent to the spot. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Imran Khan. The body was taken for post-mortem and the family members of the deceased were informed,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

ADCP Dwivedi further mentioned that the body seemed around a day old and police personnel found a large quantity of liquor in the residence.

“After analysing the spot, prima facie, it appeared that Khan had consumed a large quantity of alcohol following which he might have collapsed and hit his head against the ground. Later, investigations found that his roommate was missing. A team was formed to trace him. We went to his office and found that Singh had not shown up at work the next day. He became a suspect,” ADCP Dwivedi said.

The police said that both Singh and Khan were working at a private firm in Sector 8.

The victim’s family members also raised allegations on Singh and claimed that he may have hit him. Following a complaint, a case under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 24 police station, police said.

“Singh was detained for questioning and after sustained interrogation, he broke down and confessed that he had moved into the flat around 15 days ago. On the night of October 15, the two drank liquor and they were joking about something, which allegedly upset Khan and he tried to attack Singh. Singh retaliated and hit him on the head with a helmet. As Khan collapsed, the suspect fled the spot,” ADCP Dwivedi said.

Based on evidence, the suspect was arrested on Friday from Sector 22 and was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody, ADCP Dwivedi added.