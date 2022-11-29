RRTS trial run in Ghaziabad to test four major components

The upcoming trial run of the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) trains on a 17km priority stretch in Ghaziabad will be based on four broad parameters. The trials are likely to start in mid-December, said NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials.

“The four components to be tested are the newly inducted RRTS train, the ballast less track slabs, the European Train Control System level 2-signalling and its implementation on the LTE network, and the overhead equipment (OHE). All four will be tested independently and later in synergy to get the desired output,” said Puneet Vats, chief PRO of NCRTC.

The 82km-long RRTS route will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut of which a 17km section in Ghaziabad is likely to start operating from March, 2023 – it is the latter section that will see trial runs from December.

The trial will begin with three RRTS trains that have been manufactured at a plant in Savli, Gujarat, under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The 17km section consists of five stations at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad city, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai depot. Officials said the platforms and the platform screen doors will be used for tests while the finishing works at the five stations will go on during the trial run as well.

There will be 9,000 track slabs that can withstand an RRTS train speed of 180kmph.

“Foreign technology has been adopted and indigenised for the purpose. The slabs are manufactured at a facility at Shatabdi Nagar in Meerut. These are low maintenance and easily replaceable. The OHE electric wires have also been designed for 180kmph design speed and modified to suit high speeds,” said an NCRTC official.

Earlier in October, the NCRTC had conducted a successful test run of the RRTS trainset with ETCS level 2-signalling over the LTE communication network. The test was conducted at the Duhai depot.

“This is also getting done for the first time and will be tested comprehensively during the trial run. The platform screen doors at the stations will be synchronised with ETCS level 2-signalling and such tests will be conducted for the first time,” the official said.

The new signalling system will provide the backbone for operation of high speed RRTS trains, automatic train operation and train protection system, communication of the control centre with the trains and also with other control centres for seamless and smooth operation of trains.

The newly inducted RRTS trains will also go through rigorous tests for the first time on the priority section. In the initial phase of the trial run, the trains will be filled with sand bags (equivalent to 1,600 passenger capacity) to match the load of actual passengers while in later stages, the sand bags will be removed and the fully furnished train will undergo trial run.

