RWA polls remain elusive in many Noida, Gr Noida sectors

GREATER NOIDA: Despite the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration’s directives in April to expedite Resident Welfare Association (RWA) and Apartment Owners Association (AOA) elections, several housing societies in Noida and Greater Noida continue to face prolonged delays, drawing allegations of apathy and inaction from the deputy registrar’s office. District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has said that the district administration is committed to expedite the pending Resident Welfare Association (RWA) and Apartment Owners Association (AOA) elections. (Sunil Ghosh/HT archives)

Though instructions to conduct immediate polls were issued following residents’ complaints, federation leaders claim ground-level execution remains patchy and unaccountable.

Federation of Noida RWAs’ (FONRWA) general secretary KK Jain said that while election officers were appointed in 8 to 10 societies, including Sai Apartments in Sector 71 and Kendriya Vihar in Sector 82, but polls have not taken place. “Around 7 to 8 societies haven’t seen elections in over three years…The authorities already have these details. We have submitted them multiple times. Yet, action is missing,” he added.

Sushil Sharma, a resident of Udyog Vihar where elections have been pending since October 2024, said that internal disputes and repeated lapses in assigning a capable election officer have stalled the process. “Election officers were appointed multiple times. One stepped down citing illness, while another later refused, saying he already had other responsibilities. It’s the district administration’s responsibility to ensure that appointed officers are actually in a position to carry out the duty. Now, it has been rescheduled for May 17,” he said.

Greater Noida’s situation is similarly concerning.

Greater Noida Federation’s president Devendra Tiger said that of their 45 RWAs, four to five have not held polls for years. He alleged that district officials are simply shifting responsibility to local bodies instead of enforcing compliance. “The administration already has records. Asking us to submit fresh details is just a tactic to delay. In Beta 1, no elections have been held for over five years. In Alpha 2 and other sectors like Gamma 1 and Delta 2, disputes and indifference have stalled the process for years,” he said.

However, Noida High-Rise Federation 100x (including sectors 100 and above) president Nikhil Singhal said that elections had been conducted without hurdles across all 12 RWAs under their umbrella. “Mahagun Moderne and Hyde Park remain exceptions due to disputes involving duplicacy in records, which has stalled the process there,” he said.

After district magistrate, during a meeting in April, ordered to expedite the process and ensure accountability among associations that delayed or skipped elections, deputy registrar Rishabh Agarwal had said that election officers in 30 societies were instructed to conduct immediate polls.

Despite repeated attempts, the deputy registrar officer was not available for a comment.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, said the administration is committed to expedite the pending RWA and AOA elections. “Fresh directions will be issued to the deputy registrar’s office to take necessary steps and move forward with the election process at the earliest. We are keeping a close watch on the matter and ensuring that all societies follow due procedure and conduct elections at the earliest,” he added.