Sahibabad: 3rd casualty in wall collapse incident

Ghaziabad: The death toll in Tuesday’s wall collapse incident near the pipe market area of Sahibabad has risen to three after a 40-year-old woman succumbed during treatment at a hospital in Delhi early Wednesday, while an FIR was also registered into the incident, officers said. The FIR, registered at Sahibabad police station on Wednesday, was filed under the BNS section 106 (causing death by rash and negligent acts) against Rahul Singh, owner of the warehouse firm, officials said. (HT Photos)

The police, after the incident on Tuesday, said that a wall, about 30-35 feet in height, was without any structural support, and it came crashing down as many iron pipes were placed against it from the inside of the warehouse.

The wall collapsed on the four women workers who were having lunch adjacent to the wall.

Police said that two women, who died soon after the incident, were identified as Jameela (single name), 50, and Ishrat Nizam, 46, while the two wounded asied as Sajjo, 42, and Salma, 40 (both single names). All were residents of nearby Shaheed Nagar.

“The two injured women were referred to a hospital in Delhi, where Salma succumbed during treatment around 3.30am. We now have three casualties in the incident, and an FIR has also been registered against the owner of the warehouse whose wall collapsed on the four workers,” said Shweta Yadav, ACP of the Sahibabad circle.

“It was around 12 noon on Tuesday that we told the warehouse owner that the wall was shaky as the pipes were thrown against it. But he did not listen and even scolded us as we raised a complaint. Sometime later, the incident happened,” Mohammad Rahisuddin, the husband of the deceased Jameela, said in the FIR.

The ACP said that the suspect has gone absconding.

“We will trace him soon, and suitable legal action will be taken up. An investigation is underway, and staff at the warehouse will also be questioned to get clarity about the incident,” the ACP added.