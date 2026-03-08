SC asks UP for timeline on clearing land for Khoda STP

NOIDA: The Supreme Court recently directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that land earmarked for a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Khoda, Ghaziabad,is cleared of encroachments and that a clear timeline for the project is submitted to the court. The STP will process wastewater before flowing into the Yamuna (HT)

The bench comprising Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Manmohan said in its order: “We had earlier directed (on Dec 3, 2025), the State to file an affidavit indicating the time schedule within which the STP would be set up by Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam. However, the affidavit filed is completely lacking on the aforesaid aspect.”

The bench also questioned the dispute over access to the land. “Moreover, it is not disclosed in the affidavit as to why there is a claim for a road over the land which has been earmarked and handed over for setting up an STP.”

The direction was issued while hearing civil appeals filed by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) against the State of Uttar Pradesh and others.

The matter relates to setting up a 66 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) on land purchased from the Noida authority and handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban) for the project in Khoda Nagar Palika Parishad area of Ghaziabad district.

During the hearing on February 24, the court noted that the state government had filed an affidavit dated February 23, 2026, complying with earlier directions issued on December 3, 2025, and February 4, 2026. According to the affidavit, the executive officer of Khoda Nagar Palika Parishad transferred 16,000 sqm of land to the UP Jal Nigam (urban) for the STP’s construction.

The affidavit stated: “Executive officer, Khoda Nagar Palika Parishad, district Ghaziabad, has handed over 16,000 sqm land, purchased from Noida authority, for setting up of 66 MLD capacity sewage treatment plant (STP) to UP Jal Nigam (Urban).”

However, the affidavit also indicated a dispute arose during the demarcation process. It stated: “During the process of demarcation of STP land, a dispute due to demand of a road by the residents along one side of the land was raised and the district administration is in process of resolving the dispute. Upon resolution of the dispute, construction of STP will be started immediately and shall be completed within a 24-month period.”

The bench observed that the affidavit did not adequately address the timeline the court sought earlier.

“In such circumstances, we deem it appropriate to direct the State of UP, including its officers/authorities, to ensure that the land is free from all encroachments so that the STP is set up in the shortest possible time-frame.”

The court also asked the state to file a fresh affidavit specifying the timeframe for the plant’s construction. The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 19, 2026.

The court also permitted respondent Abhist Kusum Gupta to file an affidavit indicating steps that may be adopted to ensure wastewater is not discharged into the Yamuna.

The matter is linked to concerns over untreated sewage from Noida being discharged into drains that ultimately flow into the Kondli irrigation canal and the Yamuna river. In earlier proceedings before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), authorities were directed to ensure that sewage is treated through functional treatment plants before being released into water bodies.