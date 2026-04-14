School bus crash in Gr Noida injures 6 children, driver

Greater Noida: Seven people, including a bus driver, were injured allegedly after two school buses rammed into each other on the Amka Road in Dadri on Monday morning. According to police, the two buses were of separate private schools (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the two buses were of separate private schools. Further, one bus had children onboard while the other was empty.

Railway road outpost in-charge Harveer Singh said the impact left one of the buses severely damaged. “Several children onboard sustained injuries, while the driver, identified as Sanjeev, was seriously injured and lost consciousness,” he said.

Eyewitnesses said there was panic inside the bus following the collision on the narrow lane. Local residents rushed to the spot and helped evacuate the injured students from the damaged vehicle before informing the police and their families.

The injured children and the driver were taken to a private hospital on GT Road, where the students were discharged after receiving primary treatment. The driver remains under treatment, officials said.

Police said the driver of the empty bus fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind and efforts are underway to trace him. “A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash or negligent driving endangering human life) and 125(a) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway,” Jitendra Kumar, station house officer, Dadri, said.