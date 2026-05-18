Scrap dealer robbed of over ₹6 Lakh, laptop in Ghaziabad; 3 arrested

Ghaziabad: A scrap dealer was allegedly robbed of ₹6 lakh in cash and a laptop while travelling by a pick-up truck on the Pipeline Road in Muradnagar early Sunday, the Ghaziabad police said, adding three suspects were nabbed hours later. “The suspect bikers hit the driver’s side window and stopped their bike in front of our vehicle. They assaulted us and robbed a bag carrying ₹6 lakh in cash and a laptop from my possession,” he added in the FIR. (Representational image)

Police said that two suspects were held after a brief gunfight and the third later in the day. “The suspects were identified as a 24-year-old, 22-year-old, and a 26-year-old, residents of Meerut,” a police statement said.

On the scrap dealer’ s complaint, a case under the BNS section for robbery was lodged against unidentified suspects at Muradnagar police station. Police said the scrap dealer, a Meerut resident, in his complaint said: “On Sunday, between 2-3am, when I was returning to Meerut from Delhi after loading scrap in a pick-up truck, two men on a motorbike overtook our vehicle on Pipeline Road in Muradnagar,” reads the FIR, a copy accessed by HT.

“The suspect bikers hit the driver’s side window and stopped their bike in front of our vehicle. They assaulted us and robbed a bag carrying ₹6 lakh in cash and a laptop from my possession,” he added in the FIR.

Subsequently, he alerted the police and a case under Section 309(6) (robbery) of the BNS was registered against unidentified suspects at Muradnagar police station.

Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police, Masoori, said, “Following the incident, multiple teams were formed, and two suspects – the 24 -year-old and 22-year-old -- were arrested from Khurrampur Road in Ghaziabad on Sunday morning when the police team was conducting checks.”

“In a bid to escape, the suspects opened fire at police but suffered bullet injuries in the retaliatory fire. They were rushed to a hospital, where their condition is stable,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Verma, adding that the suspects, however, revealed that the 26-year-old pick-up driver and his one unidentified?????? (CHECK) accomplice were also involved in the robbery plan.

Police said later on Sunday afternoon they also arrested the driver from Muradnagar.

Officials said ₹6 lakh in cash, a laptop, two country-made pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession, and efforts are underway to nab the fourth suspect.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, the police added.