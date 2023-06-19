Scuffle breaks out in Noida restro-bar over service charge; 2 FIRs filed: Police

A group of people who had gone to have dinner at a restaurant-cum-bar in Noida’s sector 75, indulged in a scuffle with the staff over service charge on Sunday evening, officials said, A group of 12-13 people had gone to Duty Free restaurant in Spectrum Mall for dinner. (Representative file image)

Police have registered two FIRs (first information report) in connection with the incident on the basis of complaints from both parties.

According to police, a group of 12-13 people had gone to Duty Free restaurant in Spectrum Mall for dinner.

“During the billing process, there was a heated argument over levying service charges. The argument turned ugly following a scuffle broke out between the group who had come for dinner and the staff members of the restro-bar,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Noida, Harish Chander said.

“The situation was brought under control while two FIRs have been registered and further investigation is underway,” Chander said.

The restro-bar opened in the mall about three months back.

A video of the scuffle surfaced on social media on Monday morning where the restaurant staff and customers can be seen hitting each other and hurling abuses.

