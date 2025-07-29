Second victim in Noida BMW crash dies; accused granted bail

An 18-year-old man who was critically injured in an accident involving a speeding BMW, reportedly being driven by a drunk man, and a scooter in Noida’s Sector 30 early Sunday succumbed to his injuries after nearly a day of treatment at a Ghaziabad hospital, police and family members said. Raja, the 18-year-old deceased. (HT Photos)

Raja, a resident of Sadarpur in Sector 45, was returning home with his brother-in-law Gul Mohammad and five-year-old niece Ayat Khatun after visiting a doctor at the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (Child PGI), when their Honda Activa was hit head-on by a BMW around 12.20am on Sunday.

The impact of the collision dragged the scooter nearly 200 metres, police and eyewitnesses said, adding that Gul Mohammad had exited from Gate No. 3 and was riding on the wrong side to take a nearby U-turn when the crash occurred.

Ayat died on the spot, while Gul Mohammed and Raja were rushed to separate hospitals with serious injuries. Raja sustained multiple fractures in his legs, hands and head, and remained unconscious until he died late Sunday night. “Doctors told us he fractured his skull and had internal bleeding in the brain. He never regained consciousness,” said his brother Mohammad Masoon Ali.

Ali added, “We shifted Gul Mohammed to a private hospital in Sector 39 on Monday and have spent ₹3.5 lakh on his treatment so far, without any financial assistance. Now we’ve been told the accused have already secured bail.”

The BMW, being driven by Yash Sharma (23), a BBA graduate from Sector 37, had fled the spot after the collision, leaving the injured people behind. Police said Sharma and his co-passenger Abhishek Rawat (22), an MBA student from Sector 70, were found to be in an inebriated state when tracked down. They were both arrested on Sunday and granted bail by a Surajpur court on Monday.

“There is no separate section under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for drunk driving; it is addressed under the Motor Vehicle Act,” said Additional DCP Noida, Sumit Shukla. The FIR filed at Sector 20 police station includes BNS sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (act endangering life), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence).

When asked why the co-passenger was arrested, Shukla said Rawat also fled the scene and was intoxicated, which contributed to the police action. “Medical reports confirmed both were under the influence of alcohol,” he said, adding that in the charge-sheet, sections related to their individual roles would be separated.

The BMW involved in the accident belongs to Sharma’s associate, Gagandeep Singh. Sharma had reportedly taken the vehicle four days earlier with the intention of selling it. On the night of the incident, he had consumed alcohol with friends in Sector 37 before heading towards the Elevated Road, police said.

Police said investigations are ongoing and the chargesheet will include all relevant findings, including the role of both accused and the outcome of the forensic and medical reports.