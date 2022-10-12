Home / Cities / Noida News / Senior manager faces notice for poor sanitation work in Greater Noida

Senior manager faces notice for poor sanitation work in Greater Noida

Published on Oct 12, 2022 11:42 PM IST

Greater Noida additional chief executive officer Prerna Sharma also pulled up the staff for not transporting garbage regularly to the landfill site and keeping the area clean. (HT Photo)
ByVinod Rajput

The Greater Noida authority on Wednesday said it will act against a senior manager responsible for an area with poor sanitation and substantial encroachment.

Officials said the decision was taken after Greater Noida additional chief executive officer Prerna Sharma and general manager-in-charge Salil Yadav inspected Greater Noida’s Tugalpur area around 11am and found garbage on the roads and several sanitation employees absent from work. They also found that people had encroached upon the community centre premises in Tugalpur.

“We have decided to issue a warning notice to the senior manager responsible for the sanitation work and maintenance of this area. If the condition of this area does not improve, then we will take disciplinary action against him,” Sharma said.

Sharma also pulled up the staff for not transporting garbage regularly to the landfill site and keeping the area clean. She found that at least four sanitation employees were absent from work during the inspection.

According to officials, the Greater Noida authority’s top brass are conducting regular field inspections to make sure that the sanitation work is done properly and government properties are not encroached upon.

Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari has also directed the staff to visit their respective areas and repair potholes that may have developed after the heavy spell of rain last week.

    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

