Seven women rescued as police bust prostitution racket in Noida

Noida: A joint team of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and Noida Police busted an alleged prostitution racket in Noida on Wednesday night, rescuing seven women aged 16 to 30, the police said on Thursday, adding that as many accused were arrested who were running the racket from a hotel for one-and-a-half months. However, three others are on the run. A probe revealed that the prime accused and his wife were actively adding women from surrounding districts to their prostitution racket. (Representational image)

“The arrested accused have been identified as Ajur-ud-din alias Ajju, 40; Fayyaz, 28, Farman, 30 – identified by single names) -- residents of Sector 63; Akthar Mohammad, 35; Sumit Kumar, 22, Dharmendra Kumar, 40 -- residents of Ghaziabad; and Margum Alam, 28 -- a resident of Noida. Fayyaz’s wife Ruksana and two others Rehman and Bhavna Malik, are on the run,” station house officer (Sector 63) Avdhesh Pratap Singh said.

Police received information on Wednesday that a flesh trade racket was being operated at a hotel in Noida’s Sector 63, Behlolpur area.

“On the tip-off, a team of AHTU and Noida police raided the hotel and arrested them,” said Singh, adding that while checking their premises, two registers used for customer entry, 11 mobile phones, and cash ₹12,110 were seized from their possession.

“Fayyaz is the prime accused, and he has been operating the racket for the last one-and-a-half-months. He, along with the help of his wife, joined other people and lured the women by pressurizing or offering money,” the officer said.

The women were rescued and minors were sent to a one-stop centre. During the investigation, it was revealed that prime accused Fayyaz and his wife were actively adding women from surrounding districts to their prostitution racket.

He further added that “the hotel was operating under the banner of an ‘Indian multinational hospitality chain’ to mislead people. The hotel was sealed and efforts are under way to nab the hotel owner Surendra Yadav”.

A case under sections 370 (trafficking of persons) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, was registered against 10 accused at Sector 63 police station on Thursday and efforts are underway to nab the absconder.

On February 23, 2023, a prostitution racket was busted in Sector 39 and four accused were arrested.

On June 23, 2022, five people, including two women, were arrested for operating a prostitution racket in Greater Noida’s Beta 2 locality.