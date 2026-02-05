Six held for car thefts in Noida, 4 vehicles seized
The arrest came after an Aligarh-registered Maruti Suzuki Brezza was stolen under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station in the second week of January
Noida: A gang of six people allegedly involved in lifting cars from Noida and surrounding districts was arrested on Wednesday, police said, adding that four cars — including two SUVs and two sedans — were recovered from their possession.
The arrest came after an Aligarh-registered Maruti Suzuki Brezza was stolen under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station in the second week of January.
Police said the suspects used to find low-security areas in their own car by roaming around the city and after targeting a vehicle, opened the lock using a key programmer worth around ₹2 lakh. “After breaking the lock, they used to place a GPS jammer in the car to electronically disable the vehicle’s location and then sold it in surrounding districts,” said Shavya Goyal, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.
The ADCP added, “The suspects have been involved in the crime for the past several years and have a long list of criminal records. Three SUVs recovered from their possession were stolen from Ghaziabad, Noida, and Rajasthan. Apart from this key programmer, GPS jammer and other equipments used to stole car were also recovered.”
The suspects have been identified as Sameer, 33, Saalim, 38, and Salim, 45, all residents of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh; Mohsin , 38, and Faisal, 23, both residents of Jodhpur in Rajasthan; and Azad, 56, a resident of Dayalpur in Delhi.
Police said 38 cases of theft and Arms Act violations were registered against Azad at various police stations in surrounding districts, 14 against Sameer, seven against Saalim, four against Salim, and three each against Mohsin and Faisal. The suspects were booked on charges of theft at Sector 39 police station and further investigation is underway.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh
Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.Read More
