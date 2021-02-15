SKM seeks ‘unconditional’ release of activist Disha Ravi, Tikait shies away

Ghaziabad: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of various farmers’ unions, on Monday demanded an “unconditional release” of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi who was arrested by the Delhi Police from her Bengaluru house on Saturday for her alleged involvement in the ‘toolkit’ case.

However, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait stayed away from the controversy, saying he didn’t know about the ‘toolkit’ case.

“SKM is deeply concerned and anguished about the brazen misuse of police power by the government in its efforts to weaken the ongoing farmers’ movement. It condemns the arrest of young environmental activist Disha Ravi without due procedures being followed. SKM demands her immediate unconditional release,” the SKM said in a statement issued on Monday.

The SKM in a statement on Sunday had “condemned” Ravi’s arrest and said that “she stood in support of the farmers”.

However, Tikait, who is also the national spokesperson of BKU, said, “We don’t know why the girl (Ravi) who planted trees has been arrested. I don’t know what toolkit is. Messages nowadays are going to different parts of the world through social media and several arrests are being made. When talks will be held, all issues will be discussed,” Tikait said at the UP Gate on Monday, while reiterating that an inquiry should be taken up into the incident of hoisting of a flag at the Red Fort.

Ravi was arrested as she was one of the editors of a toolkit that, according to the police, “indicates a copycat execution of a conspiracy” behind the January 26 violence during the farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi.

Tikait visits ‘school’ at protest site

Meanwhile, Tikait also donned the role of a teacher when he went to one of the camps at the protest site where children from nearby slums are taught by some volunteers.

“Soon after their birth, these children have to hold garbage in hands. It is not their fault but a result of faulty policies. It is unfortunate that they are at the border of Delhi but don’t know the alphabets,” Tikait said.

During his interaction with the kids, he also called one of the children to come up and recite the alphabets written over a chart paper hung up as a blackboard.

The volunteers teaching the children at the makeshift school said that most of the children belong to ragpickers’ families. “We started the school on January 22, and now we have about 100 children. We will teach them till the agitation goes on, and thereafter we will try that these kids get admission in nearby schools. We will speak to the administration as well,” said Dev Kumar, a volunteer who teaches children at the camp.

“Tikait ji also visited our camp and told children about benefits of planting trees and also staying away from cold drinks. He also gave them lessons in moral science and told us to keep up the work we are doing,” Kumar added.