Smog makes Noida, Greater Noida air quality ‘very poor’ once again

A dense layer of smog enveloped Gautam Budh Nagar on Wednesday morning, taking the air quality back to “very poor” levels in Noida and Greater Noida, besides reducing visibility. Noida’s tall buildings were barely discernible in the low visibility conditions on Wednesday, brought about by the thick smog. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Weather experts attributed the worsening conditions to a combination of light winds and atmospheric inversion, which may further degrade air quality in the days ahead.

The air quality Index (AQI) in the two cities was ”very poor“ on Wednesday, for the second time since Diwali (October 31), with Noida recording an AQI of 359,and Greater Noida 364, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s 4pm bulletin.

Noida and Greater Noida last recorded ”very poor” AQI on November 4, at 319 and 305 respectively. Since then, the air quality in the two cities have remained in the ”poor” zone, with AQI readings remaining below 300.

According to AQI scale, the AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, 401 and 450 “severe” and above 450 “severe plus”.

“A thick layer of smog has settled over the entire National Capital Region (NCR), with pollutants mixing into the fog. Humidity is below 75%, and visibility has also reduced. The dipping temperatures are causing the air to become denser near the ground, trapping pollutants. Given these conditions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further in the coming days,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather.

Health experts suggest that people with co-morbidities such as asthma or other respiratory issues, limit their outdoor activities and opt for donning masks and using air purifiers to help mitigate exposure risks.

Given that these conditions may persist, it is crucial for everyone to stay cautious and prioritize health safety, they said.

“Exposure to smog and poor air quality can trigger a range of health issues, especially for those with respiratory conditions such as asthma or COPD. Common symptoms include coughing, throat irritation, shortness of breath, and in severe cases, chest pain. Children, the elderly, and people with heart or lung diseases are particularly vulnerable. To reduce exposure, it is best to stay indoors, especially during early mornings and evenings when pollution is usually higher,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer (CMO), Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Wearing mask outdoors, using air purifiers at home, and staying hydrated can help minimise the impact on health during these hazardous conditions. Pollutants in the air can aggravate existing health issues, leading to more severe symptoms. Such individuals should take extra precautions,” said Dr DK Gupta, chairman, Felix hospital, Noida.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature in Gautam Budh Nagar was 18.7 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 27.3 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted similar weather conditions to prevail with possibility of moderate fog on November 14 and fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky during the day November 15. Temperatures are likely to hover between 17 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively, till November 19, the IMD said.