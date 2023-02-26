Ghaziabad: A 41-year-old woman who was taking a post-dinner walk in the common area of Fortune Residency in Raj Nagar Extension was allegedly hit by a stray bullet-like projectile on Thursday night, police said. Police are yet to identify the location from where the projectile was fired even as the woman is hospitalised and underwent a three-hour long surgery at Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad on Friday. Stray ‘bullet’ injures woman in Gzb, cops file case

Police on Saturday said that the bullet-like object seemed to be from an air pistol or air gun. Based on a complaint given by the woman’s husband on Friday evening, police registered a case under Section 325 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The victim, identified as Arti Gaba, resides in a high-rise with her family and had been a former research analyst with a Central government ministry. At present, she is a homemaker.

“On Thursday night when my wife was taking a walk after dinner, she felt a deep cutting pain in her chest and saw blood coming out. She pressed the wound with her jacket and called me for help. I rushed her to a hospital and the bullet-like object was extracted after a three-hour long surgery. There has been a severe bone injury as the object was lodged in the chest portion,” said Mohit Gaba, Arti’s husband.

He said there was a pre-wedding party near the housing society and there are chances that a celebratory firing led to the incident.

The doctors at Yashoda Hospital in Nehru Nagar, where the woman is being treated, said the bullet-like object is about 4mm long.

“The woman sustained a chest injury. The type and make of the bullet-like object will be ascertained by police. We performed a surgery on Friday and she is stable now. We will keep her under observation for another 3-4 days,” said Dr Sangeeta Garg, chief medical superintendent, Yashoda Hospital.

Police said they are investigating the case with the help of local information and CCTV footage.

“We will also investigate the case thoroughly and add Section 307 (attempt to murder),” said Nipun Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police, Ghaziabad (city).

The FIR was registered at Nandgram police station against unidentified persons, police added.

