Student dies after getting hit with truck towing her car in Greater Noida

A 22-year-old woman died in Greater Noida on Saturday after the tow truck towing her car struck her, police officers aware of the matter said. According to the police, the woman’s car broke down because its fuel tank had erroneously been filled with petrol instead of diesel. (Representatioanl image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased woman was identified as Divyanshi Sharma, a resident of Nirankari Colony in GTB Nagar in Delhi. She was an engineering student at a private university in Greater Noida.

According to the police, Sharma was returning home from college when her Honda Amaze car broke down near the KB Mart in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park sector. So Sharma booked an online crane service to tow her car. However, while the truck was towing away her car, police said, she ran towards the vehicles — ostensibly to get back her car keys that she had given to the tow truck driver. As she was running towards the vehicles, police said, she tripped and fell, and was struck on the head by the tow truck.

“She suffered severe injuries on her head and face. Her friends, who were nearby, rushed her to a private hospital,” said Ramkrishna Tiwari, assistant commissioner of police-1, Greater Noida.

Vipin Kumar, station house officer of Knowledge Park police station, said that Sharma succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

“By the time the woman was taken to the hospital, the tow truck driver had fled the scene, leaving the car behind. Sharma’s friends informed the police and her family, who arrived at the hospital. Her family members have submitted a complaint against the driver and a first information report is being registered at the police station. The body has been sent for an autopsy after which it will be returned to the family,” said the SHO, adding that police teams have been deployed to arrest the driver.

“Our investigation found that Sharma’s car had broken down because petrol had been erroneously filled in its fuel tank instead of diesel,” SHO Kumar added.