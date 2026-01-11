Surprise water checks continue in Greater Noida after residents’ complaints

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida Authority on Saturday continued random inspection of water supply, sewer and drain networks across the city for the second consecutive day, officials said. The inspections were launched on Friday (HT)

The inspections were launched on Fridayfollowing complaints from residents in some sectors about contaminated water supply, and are scheduled to continue till January 12.

Ordering the inspections, authority chief executive officer NG Ravi Kumar directed officials to identify any leakages, sewer overflows or cross-connections between water, sewer and drain lines.

On the second day of the drive, eight teams carried out inspections at more than 22 locations across sectors Alpha I and II, Beta I and II, Knowledge Park I, II and III, Ju-1, Mu-1, Ecotech I, VI, VII and VIII, Techzone-IV, Sector-10, and residential societies in Greater Noida West, officials said.

The teams used field-testing equipment, including total dissolved solids (TDS) meters, pH meters and chlorine testing kits.

“Water supplied at all locations tested so far has been found to be within acceptable parameters”, an official from the water department said, adding that teams also collected feedback from resident welfare associations (RWAs).

Officials said that inspections were carried out at more than 100 households on Saturday. Several residents, officials said, welcomed the random inspection exercise and described it as a reassuring step.

The inspection drive began on Friday, when teams visited over 20 locations across sectors 1, 2, 4, 16 and 16B, Knowledge Park-III, and housing societies such as Ireo Sampurnam, Ace City and Panchsheel Hynish. Samples were also drawn from underground reservoirs (UGRs) and pumping stations in Delta I (D Block), Delta III (F Block), Alpha I (D Block), Alpha II, Beta II (F Block), Gamma I, Eta I, Theta and Chi-IV.

In addition to eight in-house teams, the authority has deployed two independent teams to conduct laboratory testing of water samples collected from across the city. Officials said the testing process may take 10 to 12 days.

The four-day drive focuses on identifying leakages in water pipelines, sewer choking or overflow, and any illegal or accidental interconnections between potable water lines and sewer or drain networks — issues officials said often arise during winter and periods of low water pressure.

The Noida authority on Friday also formed a special committee to inspect and address the issues related to drinking water. The committee will submit its report and take remedial measures to resolve any such issue in the city, said officials.