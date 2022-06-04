Tata Projects to construct Noida International Airport at Jewar
The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) has selected Tata Projects Limited as its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor from among three companies for the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA).
YIAPL officials said that the company has demonstrated experience in the design, procurement, and construction of large infrastructure projects. Tata Projects will construct the terminal, runway, airside infrastructure, roads, utilities, landside facilities and other ancillary buildings at NIA.
Christoph Schnellmann, chief executive officer, YIAPL, said, “We are pleased to partner with Tata Projects for engineering, procurement, and construction work at Noida International Airport. With the award of this EPC contract, our project enters the next phase, which will witness a rapid increase in the pace of construction activities on site. Together with Tata Projects, we’re working to deliver a passenger terminal, runway, and other airport infrastructure with a capacity of 12 million passengers annually, by 2024. We are aiming to enable, promote and strengthen the all-inclusive sustainable development of the aviation ecosystem in India. Noida International Airport will bolster employment generation and economic growth in the state as well as the country.”
Tata Projects has previously worked on the new Parliament building, Mumbai trans-harbour link, multiple stretches of dedicated freight corridors, and metro rail lines across various cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Chennai. It has also built the Prayagraj Airport terminal in a record time of 11 months.
“We are proud to be entrusted the EPC works for the greenfield Noida International Airport at Jewar. Tata Projects will work closely with YIAPL to deliver India’s most advanced and environment-friendly airport on time. We shall deploy the latest technologies in its construction while meeting the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability,” said Vinayak Pai, CEO and MD designate, Tata Projects Limited.
The work done so far for the NIA includes getting security clearance, signing of the concession agreement, selection of architects, launch of the brand identity, signing of the shareholder and state support agreements, approval on the masterplan and the development plan, financial close with SBI, selection of concessionaire to design, build and operate a fuel farm and with AAI for CNS-ATM services at the airport.
The concession period has officially commenced on October 1, 2021. Following the ground-breaking ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021, preparation for EPC activities had been initiated with earthworks and boundary construction at the site. With the closure of the EPC contract, the first phase of the airport is on track to be delivered within three years of the commencement of the concession period.
According to YIAPL, the upcoming airport will combine Indian culture and hospitality with Swiss technology and efficiency to develop a modern, user-friendly design, inspired by India. The passenger terminal will encompass parameters such as short and efficient passenger flows, digital services, and commitment to minimal environmental impact. NIA will be a digital airport in India, enabling contactless travel and personalised services for families, the elderly and business travellers.
