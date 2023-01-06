Taxi driver held for killing delivery executive in Noida hit-and-run case

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Friday arrested a taxi driver for allegedly causing the death of a food delivery executive during an accident in Noida on the intervening night of January 1 and 2.

The suspect, Amar Bahadur Yadav, a resident of Kapashera in Delhi, was arrested from Sector 8 in Noida.

“During interrogation, he revealed that on the night of January 1, he had taken a booking through a taxi aggregator application and was completing a journey from Dwarka Sector 7 to Paras Tiera society in Sector 137. After dropping off the passenger in Sector 137, the suspect was going towards Ghaziabad via the Chilla border (Noida-Delhi border) when he hit the victim’s bike at 1.30am,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

The deceased man, Kaushal Yadav, worked for a food delivery company and was going to Delhi to deliver a parcel. Police officers said that after the accident, the suspect drove away from the spot, leaving Yadav on road.

“After ramming Kaushal’s bike, Amar Bahadur immediately took a u-turn from the Chilla border and sped towards the Mahamaya Flyover. The CCTV cameras installed here show his car leaving Noida. Using electronic surveillance and manual policing, he was identified and arrested on Friday,” said Chander.

“After the accident, a certain Akshay Chaudhary, a resident of Supertech Capetown in Sector 74 who was going to Connaught Place, spotted Kaushal and his motorcycle lying on the road. Chaudhary got down from his car, shifted the motorcycle some distance away from the body, took Kaushal’s mobile phone and fled from the spot,” said the officer.

When Kaushal’s brother Amit called, Chaudhary answered the phone, saying he is a taxi driver and had spotted Kaushal lying on the road near Shani Temple in Sector 14A. When Amit reached the spot, he found his brother and informed the police. Chaudhary, however, was not present there and had gone to Connaught Place, said police officers. He returned the mobile phone to Amit the next day.

“Chaudhary has been taken into custody by and he is being interrogated so that we know under what circumstances he carried out these actions – why did he go to Delhi with the deceased man’s mobile phone and did not inform us about the accident,” said Chander.

Meanwhile, Amar Bahadur was booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. “He was produced before the court on Friday and sent to judicial custody,” added Chander.

