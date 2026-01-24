Techie death: SIT records statements of officials responsible for Noida Sec-150 upkeep

A special investigation team (SIT) formed by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath questioned Noida Authority engineers and senior officers on Friday regarding the death of software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned in a flooded empty plot in Sector 150. The SIT recorded statements at the authority’s Sector 6 administrative office, which remained closed to the public during the proceedings. (HT)

According to officials aware of the matter, the engineers attributed their failure to cover the drain – and those stop the plot from flooding – or raise the boundary wall to an inability to have funds sanctioned. They argued before the SIT that their financial powers had been curtailed by a recent directive from the CEO, preventing them from taking remedial measures.

However, residents dismissed this defence as an attempt to escape responsibility, noting that the civic neglect predated the administrative order.

“The CEO order came in November 2025, then why didn’t they address water and other civic issues, which prevail in this area? This November order cannot help the engineers and officers involved to escape their duties,” said Sector 150 resident Rohit Kumar.

Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M had on November 9, 2025 ordered an immediate halt to small works worth ₹1-5 lakh executed through quotations without e-tenders. He also suspended the tendering of projects up to ₹2 crore, which previously required only the theoretical approval of additional chief executive officers (ACEOs), sources said.

While the order mandated that urgent works be routed through the CEO’s office to ensure “proper care,” officials clarified that essential post-monsoon road repair works were exempt from delays.

According to a second person aware of the matter, the November directive was precipitated after it was found that works worth ₹1–5 lakh were often shown as “urgent” and carried out without e-tendering, bypassing scrutiny. These payments were cleared while top officials were not informed about the files.

“The SIT has recorded the statements of all engineers and senior officers who had the responsibility to maintain civic facilities in Sector 150, and also the onus to assist the police in the rescue operation,” said a Noida Authority official, requesting anonymity.