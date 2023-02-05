Techie jumps to death from 20th floor of high-rise society in Noida

Noida

A 26-year-old software engineer died after jumping off the 20th floor of a building in Noida on Friday night allegedly after an argument with a friend, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased had come from Bengaluru to meet a female friend, 25, who had come from Chandigarh. The duo had booked for a day an apartment in the Sector 168 high-rise society through an online portal, police officers said.

The deceased originally belonged to Sonepat in Haryana and was working at a Bengaluru-based IT firm.

Police said the incident occurred allegedly when the man’s friend went downstairs to speak to the building’s security guard after an argument between the two.

“The incident happened at around 9pm on Friday. At the time of the incident, the man’s female friend had come downstairs to speak to the security guard. The man jumped from the balcony of the of the studio apartment on the 20th floor which they had booked for a day. The man fell on some outdoor dining tables of a cafe located on the ground floor of the building. The tables were broken from the impact and a female diner suffered minor injuries as well,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

The body was sent for postmortem examination.

Preliminary inquired revealed that the man had plans to move abroad soon and had come to Delhi to meet his female friend, a German language teacher.

“The woman informed that she was friends with the deceased since childhood. The man had informed her that he is in Delhi and wanted to meet her after which they booked a studio apartment in a society in Sector 168 through an online portal. They checked into the apartment on Thursday and the two drank alcohol at the apartment,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

On Friday morning, the woman invited over another female friend to the apartment. “After spending they day there, she had left the apartment at around 5pm. After this, the man expressed his agitation on inviting the other woman. The two had a heated argument over the issue,” said Dwivedi.

At around 9pm, the woman left the apartment to inform the security guard that the man was threatening to die by suicide. “However, as she was speaking to the security guard, the man jumped from the 20th floor balcony of the apartment,” said the officer.

“We are yet to receive a complaint in the matter after which an FIR will be registered. The postmortem report of the deceased is awaited,” said DCP Chander.

