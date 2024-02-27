Techie killed, 2 injured after car overturns in Noida

NOIDA: A 35-year-old software engineer was killed while two of his colleagues suffered injuries after the car they were travelling in overturned in Nagli village area in Sector 135, Noida, on late Sunday night, police officials said on Monday. One of the injured told police that the online navigation maps took them on the turn from Wazirpur village towards Nagli village in Noida. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo (Representative image))

The three were returning from an office party at a farmhouse in the area, they added.

According to the station house officer of Expressway police station, Sarita Malik, the accident occurred around 2.30am.

“We received information that a Tata Altroz car had overturned on the Pushta road near Nagli village in Sector 135, Noida, at around 2.30 am. Visiting police team found three people lying in injured condition. They were taken out from the overturned car through the windows and taken to the nearby hospital,” said the officer.

The three were identified as Sandeep (goes by single name), a resident of Gaur City apartments in Greater Noida west, Prashant Chaudhary, a resident of Rajender Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Parv Rathi, a resident of Ghaziabad, said the officer.

Sandeep was declared brought dead on arrival while the other two were discharged from the hospital after treatment on Monday morning. Sandeep’s body was handed over to his family following an autopsy, the SHO added.

The three people work at a private IT firm in Sector 63, Noida, senior police officials said.

“The three employees attended a birthday party of an office senior at a farmhouse in the area. This was their first time in this side of the city and hence when returning home, they decided to use navigation maps. Prashant was driving while Sandeep was sitting next to him and Parv was on the backseat,” said the officer.

One of the injured told police that the online navigation maps took them on the turn from Wazirpur village towards Nagli village, he added.

“It seems that the car overturned due to potholes on the road. Though the route is smooth, at the point where the accident happened there are some potholes,” said the officer.

No case has been registered in the matter yet, the SHO added.