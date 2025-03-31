Technician called in to check Lamborghini Huracán that injured two in Noida

Noida police have launched an investigation into a high-end Lamborghini Huracán that crashed into a footpath in Sector 94 on Sunday evening, injuring two labourers. The luxury sports car, registered in Pondicherry, was reportedly experiencing technical issues before the accident, police said while quoting the driver, 28-year-old Deepak Kumar from Ajmer. The Pondicherry-registered Lamborghini Huracán on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

A technician was called in on Monday to assess the vehicle’s condition as police want to determine whether a mechanical failure contributed to the crash.

The incident has also brought attention to the car’s ownership history, with police revealing that it was previously owned by YouTuber Mridul Tiwari before being sold to a Faridabad-based company. Due to delays in updating registration documents and executing transfer of ownership, Kumar, who recently purchased the vehicle, was yet to be listed as its current owner.

As investigations continue, police have booked Kumar under charges of rash driving and causing injury of the BHaratiya Nyaya Sanhita. A viral video of the aftermath shows locals confronting the driver, alleging he was speeding at the time of the crash.

Deepak Kumar, who runs an automobile business in Ajmer, had been residing with friends in a flat at Supernova, Noida.

“Our investigation has found that Kumar had recently finalised a deal to buy the 2017 Lamborghini Huracán, a four-wheel drive, from the Faridabad-based company for approximately ₹2 crore. The car had changed hands twice before, with Tiwari being its second owner. Kumar had already made an advance payment but had not yet received full ownership documentation,” said Bhupendra Singh, station house officer, Sector 126.

During questioning, Kumar told the police that he had been driving the Lamborghini in Noida for the past few days. “On Sunday evening, while heading towards Charkha Roundabout in Sector 94, he noticed irregularities in the car’s instrument cluster. Moments later, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to a technical malfunction, causing it to veer off course and crash into the footpath,” said the SHO.

The crash occurred around 5pm when two daily wage earners from Chhattisgarh—Dijen Ravidas and Rambhu Kumar—were seated on the footpath near the roundabout. The high-speed crash left both men with fractures in their legs. Their condition remains stable, said police.

Following a complaint by Ganga Ravidas, the son of one of the injured men, police registered a case against Kumar under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Kumar was subsequently arrested and produced before the court, where he was granted bail on Monday evening.

A widely circulated video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing local residents stopping the vehicle and confronting Kumar and accusing him of speeding.

Following Kumar’s statement that the vehicle allegedly suffered a malfunction, police have summoned a car technician to inspect the Lamborghini and verify Kumar’s claims. Authorities have also indicated that they may approach the Faridabad company to further examine the vehicle’s condition and history, pending court directives.

