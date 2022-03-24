Test blast in Supertech twin towers on April 10

The test blast for the demolition of the 32-storeyed Supertech twin towers — Apex and Ceyane — in Noida will be conducted at 2.30pm on April 10.

A test blast is required to determine the quality of concrete so that the exact quantity of explosives for the final blast can be ascertained.

The timing was decided on Wednesday by Edifice Engineering, the private firm that will conduct the demolition exercise, along with the Noida police team that will make security arrangements during the test blast.

“The trial will help in ascertaining the kind and quantity of explosives we will need for the final demolition. For example, we will know how much of concrete will be displaced by one kilogram of explosive. It has been discussed with the police that the area will be cordoned off and only 10 people from Edifice and Jet (South African partner firm) will be allowed within the premises, along with some police officials. We will also issue some precautionary measures for neighbouring buildings and tell residents to stay indoors,” said Uttkarsh Mehta, partner, Edifice Engineering.

Mehta added that the road near the building will be cordoned off briefly. However, there will not be any dust clouds or loud noise more than the sound of a firecracker.

The explosives will be procured from the Solar Industries India Limited, a company based in Nagpur and the order has already been placed. The explosives will be kept at a locked magazine in Palwal (Haryana) from where it will be transported to the site on the morning of April 10 itself. Less than 10kilogram of explosives will be required for the test blast, officials added.

The joint chief controller of explosives, VK Mishra, from Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO), Agra, also visited the site on Wednesday.

“PESO will provide its technical inputs and suggestions related to the explosives to the police so that they can issue their final permissions. They have asked for some data that we will be providing after conducting the test blast,” added Mehta.

Officials had earlier said that for the test blast, five columns — four in the basement and one on the 14th floor — will be blasted. Shock tubes will be used that consist of 80 grams of explosive powder per metre. These tubes will be filled in holes that are being drilled into the columns, officials added.