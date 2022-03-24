Home / Cities / Noida News / Test blast in Supertech twin towers on April 10
noida news

Test blast in Supertech twin towers on April 10

The timing was decided on Wednesday by Edifice Engineering, the private firm that will conduct the demolition exercise, along with the Noida police team that will make security arrangements during the test blast
A view of the Supertech twin towers in Sector 93A, Noida, on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)
A view of the Supertech twin towers in Sector 93A, Noida, on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Copy Link
BySnehil Sinha

The test blast for the demolition of the 32-storeyed Supertech twin towers — Apex and Ceyane — in Noida will be conducted at 2.30pm on April 10.

A test blast is required to determine the quality of concrete so that the exact quantity of explosives for the final blast can be ascertained.

The timing was decided on Wednesday by Edifice Engineering, the private firm that will conduct the demolition exercise, along with the Noida police team that will make security arrangements during the test blast.

“The trial will help in ascertaining the kind and quantity of explosives we will need for the final demolition. For example, we will know how much of concrete will be displaced by one kilogram of explosive. It has been discussed with the police that the area will be cordoned off and only 10 people from Edifice and Jet (South African partner firm) will be allowed within the premises, along with some police officials. We will also issue some precautionary measures for neighbouring buildings and tell residents to stay indoors,” said Uttkarsh Mehta, partner, Edifice Engineering.

Mehta added that the road near the building will be cordoned off briefly. However, there will not be any dust clouds or loud noise more than the sound of a firecracker.

The explosives will be procured from the Solar Industries India Limited, a company based in Nagpur and the order has already been placed. The explosives will be kept at a locked magazine in Palwal (Haryana) from where it will be transported to the site on the morning of April 10 itself. Less than 10kilogram of explosives will be required for the test blast, officials added.

The joint chief controller of explosives, VK Mishra, from Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO), Agra, also visited the site on Wednesday.

“PESO will provide its technical inputs and suggestions related to the explosives to the police so that they can issue their final permissions. They have asked for some data that we will be providing after conducting the test blast,” added Mehta.

Officials had earlier said that for the test blast, five columns — four in the basement and one on the 14th floor — will be blasted. Shock tubes will be used that consist of 80 grams of explosive powder per metre. These tubes will be filled in holes that are being drilled into the columns, officials added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out