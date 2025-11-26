Three arrested in Noida for running fake job call centre

The Noida Police on Monday arrested three suspects linked to an alleged fake job call centre that duped unemployed youth by promising employment and extorting money, officials said. Police said Vishal, Amir and Varun procured bank accounts, debit cards, cheque books and pre-activated SIMs for the operation. Varun allegedly ran a separate call centre using the same method. (HT Photos)

The suspects, identified as Vishal Raghav, 26; Amir Usmani, 52; and Varun Kumar, 27, were held from Sector 16, police said. Earlier arrests of suspects identified as Anuj Kumar, 33, and Romesh Malik, 24, revealed the scheme and helped trace the accomplices, they added.

Assistant commissioner of police (Noida) Swatantra Kumar Singh said the gang bought data worth ₹30,000 of job seekers and lured them with false promises. “They would defraud people by asking them to deposit amounts ranging from ₹980 to ₹2000 in the name of registration fee, document verification, employment verification, file submission and profile finalisation,” he said, adding thousands may have been cheated.

Station house officer (Phase 1) Amit Kumar Maan said Anuj had been operating since 2017 and previously ran a similar scam in Hyderabad. According to police, earlier recoveries included mobile phones, stamp seals, joining letters and computers. Monday’s seizures added more phones, bank cards, SIM cards and forged documents.

A case has been filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.