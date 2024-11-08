Three-day disaster, fire management training for officials in Dadri

A three-day training session on disaster management and fire preparedness was recently conducted at the District Rural Development Institute (DRDI) in Dadri, aimed at equipping block-level officers with critical skills for effective disaster response, informed officials on Thursday. Thirty-one officials took part in the three-day training. (HT Photo)

The training brought together 31 participants from six key departments—agriculture, forest, revenue, rural development, medical, and panchayati raj—to collaboratively enhance their understanding and readiness for fire-related disasters.

The event opened with a ceremony led by district training officer, Priyanka Sharma, setting the tone for an engaging session on disaster preparedness followed by discussions on Disaster Management Act, Disaster Management Authority Fund, and best practices for handling fire-related incidents, informed officials.

“The training session was designed not only to equip our officials with essential fire and disaster management skills but also to foster interdepartmental collaboration. When each department understands its role, our community is far better prepared for any disaster,” said Sharma.

A highlight of the training was the November 5 session led by the NDRF team from Ghaziabad, showcasing live demonstrations on fire response. Assistant sub inspector Ramakant Yadav led the team in teaching participants how to effectively control fires, aid the injured, and provide immediate assistance to victims. This hands-on experience gave participants practical tools they can immediately apply in real-life situations, officials informed.

ASI Yadav said, “Fire safety requires immediate and precise action, which can only come from practice. Through this hands-on training, we aim to empower officials to not only handle fire emergencies but to also save lives by applying best practices learned here”.

On November 6, chief development officer, Shivpratap Singh Parmey addressed the critical role of each department in managing disaster scenarios, especially emphasizing the impact of revenue and medical departments. District hospital ICU in-charge, Dr Anas Mahmood elaborated on medical triage and emergency response during fire disasters.

“Effective disaster management is only possible when all departments work in unison. This training emphasizes that the revenue and medical departments are central pillars in coordinating relief efforts and ensuring swift action during crises”, said CDO.

The program closed on Thursday with a presentation of personalized fire management plans, with participants developing actionable strategies for schools, offices, public spaces, and residential areas. CDO, Parmey awarded certificates to all attendees, marking their readiness to apply these new skills to protect their communities.