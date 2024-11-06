Traffic curbs for Chhath Puja in Gautam Budh Nagar

NOIDA: In view of the Chhath Puja festivities, the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police have announced diversions for a hassle-free vehicular movement in the district, officials said on Tuesday, adding that traffic diversions will be in place from November 6 to November 8, impacting heavy and medium goods vehicles. Light vehicles may also be redirected to alternative routes if needed. This year, the festival began on November 5 and will culminate with the main rituals getting performed on November 7 (Thursday) and 8 (Friday), when devotees will worship the Sun God. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Among the key locations to face traffic diversions during the period will be Kalindi Kunj route, Noida Stadium Sector 21A, Chotpur/Behlolpur, Hindon bridge, Kulesara. The traffic police have advised commuters to plan alternative routes during this period.

“During the Chhath Puja, we anticipate high traffic volumes in certain areas and thus traffic diversions will be put in place from Wednesday for smooth movement and reduce congestion. We request commuters to use alternative routes and cooperate with the traffic personnel. Our team will be on the ground to assist and manage any disruptions, and for assistance, citizens can reach us through the traffic helpline at 9971009001,” Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Noida.

Affected routes will include Kalindi Kunj route from Mahamaya Flyover to Sarita Vihar through Delhi, where traffic flow may be impacted for vehicles traveling to and from the city. Noida Stadium in Sector 21A, a central location for Chhath celebrations, will also see diversions affecting both local and through traffic, said Gautam Budh Nagar police.

Additionally, Chotpur and Bahlolpur in Sector 63 will experience restrictions impacting vehicles in the area. Lastly, the Hindon Bridge at Kuleshara will have diversions in place for traffic moving between Surajpur and Phase 2, with potential impacts on both heavy and light vehicles.

As per the traffic plan, the traffic coming from Greater Noida will face redirection at Charkha roundabout, which leads vehicles towards Delhi via the DND (Delhi-Noida Direct) flyway and Chilla Road. If the volume increases, light vehicles could be routed in the same manner, said traffic police. For vehicles travelling from Sector 37 on the Mahamaya Flyover route, a diversion will be implemented at Gaushala roundabout, steering traffic towards Charkha roundabout.

Similarly, traffic moving from Surajpur to Phase 2 via the Hindon Kuleshara bridge could be diverted at Kachchi Sadak T-point to follow the route towards Kisan Chowk, depending on congestion level.

This year, the festival began on November 5 and will culminate with the main rituals getting performed on November 7 (Thursday) and 8 (Friday), when devotees will worship the Sun God. Authorities along with various local and cultural committees are putting in place extensive arrangements for devotees for a seamless experience.

The celebration is expected to draw thousands of devotees, with an anticipated overall turnout including the visitors, exceeding lakhs.