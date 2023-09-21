Traffic curbs from today for international trade fair and MotoGP

With two mega events, MotoGP Bharat and Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), slated to take place this week in Greater Noida, the traffic police has enforced traffic restrictions on a 35-km route in Noida — the first 25km of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and 10km of Yamuna Expressway from Zero Point to Buddh International Circuit -- said the police, adding that the traffic restrictions will come into effect on 2pm on September 21 (Thursday) and will remain in place till September 25 (Monday). The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid this route and take Noida’s internal routes to travel to Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra and Lucknow. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

While buses, autos, e-rickshaws, and heavy vehicles have been completely banned on the route, the traffic police may also restrict the movement of non-commercial vehicles, depending on traffic pressure and VIP movement.

Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said President Droupadi Murmu will travel by road to international trade fair venue of India Expo Mart for the inaugural ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

“We will enforce traffic restrictions from 2pm on Thursday,” he said.

Trade show visitors from Noida, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram can take Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to reach the venue. “We have made parking arrangements at the Nasa ground in Knowledge Park for these visitors. This parking can accommodate nearly 13,000 vehicles. An additional parking has been made on the campus of GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management,” said Ashutosh Singh, Noida traffic inspector.

The international trade show will take place from September 21 to 25 in India Expo Centre & Mart in Knowledge Park while the MotoGP will be held at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) from September 22 to 24.

To reach BIC, people from Noida and Delhi can take the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and then the Yamuna Expressway to exit at loop 2A, 2C and enter the programme venue in zones north, south, east, west. The organisers have made some parking facilities at each zone to accommodate about 22,000 vehicles.

From Agra and Mathura, commuters can exit at the Chapargadh loop and reach the race track venue and park their vehicles there. Since thousands of people are expected to visit the show the traffic police will keep an eye on vehicle movement on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. While exiting the shows in the evening, all commuters may not be allowed to take Noida-Greater Noida Expressway as that could choke the stretch.

The traffic police will divert a portion of the traffic to LG roundabout, Surajpur, and Pari Chowk to distribute the traffic pressure.

Traffic police have urged people to use Metro services to avoid jams. They can also take shuttle services from Noida’s Botanical Garden and Sector 142 Metro stations for MotoGP event.

NMRC enables direct connectivity

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will enable direct connectivity to visitors to the international trade show venue from September 21 to 25.

NMRC spokesperson Nish Wadhwan said, “Visitors can now travel on NMRC’s Aqua Line directly to reach the exhibition venue. The Knowledge Park-2 Metro station of the Aqua Line is the nearest station to the venue.”

The NMRC will provide direct connectivity, increase the frequency of trains, and provide more parking facilities to the public.

“The Aqua Line will be connecting visitors directly to the international trade show venue. Aqua Line commuters can travel till Knowledge Park-2 station, which is the nearest metro station to the venue (approximately 500 metres),” said Wadhwan.

“To avoid crowding at stations and to manage the rush of visitors, NMRC has increased the frequency of trains and they will be made available at an interval of 7.5 minutes from 8am to 10pm.”

Parking facility is also available for the general public at eight Aqua Line metro stations of Sector 51, Sector 76, NSEZ, Sector 142, Sector-137, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1 and Delta 1, said Wadhwan.

