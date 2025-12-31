Traffic curbs in Noida Sector 18 cause congestion amid New Year’s Eve rush

Noida: Traffic congestion increased near Noida Sector 18 and adjoining areas due to heavy footfall on New Year’s Eve, as people visited markets, malls, and pubs. The traffic police, in a statement on Tuesday had said that the entry and exit would be blocked during New Year’s Eve. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)

The traffic police placed barricades to restrict the entry of vehicles from Sector 18 metro gate and their exit near the Gurudwara in Sector 18 to streamline the movement of vehicles. However this led to more congestion as people were forced to travel longer distances to enter the market.

“I don’t know why police have blocked the entry and exit to the market, as it creates more chaos than usual. The traffic police should have streamlined the traffic despite blocking the route,” said Akash Gupta, a resident of Sector 44, who was visiting the market.

According to traffic police personnel posted there, they were following orders.

The traffic police, in a statement on Tuesday had said that the entry and exit would be blocked during New Year’s Eve.

Traffic police said they had informed the Sector 18 mall parking staff to manage the flow of traffic, as full parking creates congestion on the road connecting the Film City flyover to Sector 18.

Pravin Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic), said the police had issued an advisory anticipating traffic pressure on New Year’s Eve. “Accordingly, we have placed barricades to restrict the movement of vehicles at some locations. Traffic police personnel have been deployed near Sector 18, DLF Mall, and other areas to manage traffic, and teams have been directed to ensure proper traffic management,” he said.

The traffic pressure also led to jams under the Film City Flyover, GIP Mall, and Gardens Galleria Mall in the evening.