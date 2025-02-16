Treated water supply project nears completion in Ghaziabad industrial hub

The project for supplying treated water through pipelines has reached the doorsteps of about 750 of the 1,445 identified industrial units in Ghaziabad, and it is likely to get fully functional by mid-March, the officials of the municipal corporation said on Saturday. The initiative aims to supply 40 million litres per day (MLD) of treated water from a treatment plant in Indirapuram to the Sahibabad Site IV industrial area, reducing reliance on groundwater, officials said (HT Photo)

“The trial of treated water supply has started, and it has already reached about 750 industrial units. The project will ultimately serve all 1,445 units and is expected to be fully functional by mid-March. This will help conserve a similar quantity of groundwater that is currently used by these industries,” said KP Anand, the corporation’s general manager (water works).

Under a water purchase agreement (WPA), industrial units will pay ₹45.90 per kilolitre for the treated water. “The rates were fixed by a decision of the UP cabinet and are part of the WPA. The project’s primary goal is groundwater conservation, which is why the corporation floated ‘green bonds’ to fund it,” Anand added.

The project, with an estimated cost of ₹320 crore, was partially funded through green bonds worth ₹150 crore, which were floated and listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange in April 2021, officials said, adding that the remaining ₹170 crore was borne by the municipal corporation.

Officials said that once this phase becomes fully operational, they will explore the possibility of extending treated water supply to other industrial areas, including Rajendra Nagar and Mohan Nagar.