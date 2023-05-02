Man dies after loaded truck overturns in Greater Noida West

A truck laden with steel rods overturned near Ekmurti Chowk in Greater Noida West on Monday morning, killing the 25-year-old helper of the truck, said police, adding that the truck was going towards Parthala Chowk in Noida when the incident happened around 7am. The truck turned turtle after it overturns near Ekmurti Chowk in Greater Noida West on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police said this was the second major accident in the area within 24 hours. On Sunday, three people were injured after a speeding car hit them near Tigri roundabout.

According to Anil Kumar, station house officer of Bisrakh police station, the driver of the truck fled the spot soon after the accident on Monday morning.

“It seems that the truck was overloaded due to which it overturned while taking a turn at the roundabout. The truck bore a registration number of Faridabad in Haryana and was carrying iron pipes. The accident was reported around 7am following which police immediately reached the spot. The police retrieved the body of the helper, identified by his first name as Shiva, a resident of Khurja, Bulandhshahr, from amid the pipes and the overturned truck,” said the SHO.

He said the driver of the truck fled the spot. “The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after an autopsy. No complaint was received in the matter,” said Kumar.

The incident led to traffic congestion around on the main road where the truck overturned, police said.

“The truck was removed from the middle of the road using hydraulic cranes and normal traffic flow was restored,” Kumar said.

In another incident on Sunday, an FIR was registered at the Bisrakh police station after three people were injured after being hit by a speeding car near Tigri roundabout in Greater Noida West.

“An autorickshaw carrying four passengers was coming from Ghaziabad towards Greater Noida West’s Roja Yakubpur village when it broke down near the Tigri roundabout. The auto driver asked the passengers to alight and dragged the auto to the side of the road. Just as he was trying to fix the auto, a speeding car hit the driver Adarsh Sharma, as well as two passengers Umesh Kumar and his wife Shalu Kumar. Sharma suffered grievous injuries as the car ran over his leg,” said Kumar, the SHO.

He added that on the basis of a complaint given by one of them, an FIR was registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) was registered against the unidentified owner of the car.

“The car owner was later traced and arrested by the police. He was later let go on bail,” said the officer.