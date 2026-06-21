Truck driver arrested for rash driving on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Greater Noida: Police arrested a truck driver for allegedly driving negligently on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) and seized the Hyva dumper truck after a purported video showing him drive on the wrong side while dumping stones on the roadway went viral on social media, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place on Thursday morning on the EPE under Dadri police station area in Greater Noida (Photo for representation)

The incident took place on Thursday morning on the EPE under Dadri police station area in Greater Noida. Police received information that stones had been scattered on the expressway, raising safety concerns.

The accused was a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan. According to police, the driver allegedly drove on the wrong side of the expressway to evade checking by the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The video showed the truck moving against the traffic flow, while a hydraulic mechanism scattering stones onto the road. Another video showed officials clearing the debris.

In the FIR, police said on Thursday morning, an unknown driver was seen driving “rashly and negligently” and dropping gravel and stones onto the roadway.

“The tyres of some vehicles got punctured and disrupted traffic on the expressway. The driver continued to drop stones for around 100 metres, causing the possibility of a road accident,” the FIR stated.

A case was registered under Sections 281 (rash driving on a public way), 324(2) (mischief), and 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and investigation is underway, police said.